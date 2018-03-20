Stars from 'Game of Thrones,' 'Lord of the Rings' to appear at Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia

Ryan Seacrest is a fan of Geno's Steaks, Maria Menounos not so much

Ryan Seacrest has chosen a side in Philadelphia’s ongoing cheesesteak wars.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host revealed he’s a Geno’s Steaks fan on the show on Monday, saying that the South Philly cheesesteak spot has “the great Philly steaks.”

Celebrity guest host Maria Menounos, who filled in for South Jersey native Kelly Ripa, however, disagreed. Menounos’ family owns a restaurant called Pizza Pizzazz in Connecticut, which she claims has the best cheesesteak.

The restaurant, however, only has a “Steak & Cheese” on its menu, so as Philadelphians, we are certain she cannot be correct.

“I had a masterpiece of a steak and cheese this weekend,” Menounos said. “They were like, ‘How do you want your steak and cheese?’ Well, thank you for asking, because when I go to Philly, it doesn’t work out.”

The actress added that for the perfect steak, “you got to melt the cheese on every piece of steak” but “not too much.”

“Every piece of steak has to have a bite of cheese on there,” she said. “You got to mix the hot peppers in. I ate the whole thing.”

Seacrest, however, wasn’t on board with Menounos idea of a good steak.

“There’s a place called Geno’s that I always think of that has the great Philly steaks,” he said. Menounos, however, just touted Pizza Pizzazz again.

Geno’s acknowledged Seacrest’s shoutout on social media on Monday, offering in a tweet to send Geno Vento over to Live with Kelly & Ryan to make a steak for National Cheesesteak Day this weekend.

Hey @RyanSeacrest, we heard #GenosSteaks was on your mind this morning! @GenoPHL will be in NYC this week if you want us to stop by and make you a cheesesteak before #NationalCheesesteakDay this Saturday! — Geno's Steaks (@GenosSteaks) March 19, 2018

The steak shop is a magnet for celebrities, and features photos of many high-profile visitors around its storefront. Fans include President Donald Trump, who stopped by on the campaign trail in Sept. 2016, and singer Paula Abdul, who had her first-ever cheesesteak there in October last year.

Seacrest last month was publicly accused of sexual misconduct by Suzie Hardy, a former E! network stylist who claimed the TV host directed “unwanted sexual aggression” at her for a period years, according to a Variety report. Seacrest denied the allegations last month, and claimed that Hardy had previously asked for money to keep her allegations private.

Earlier this month, co-host Ripa came out in support of Seacrest on Live, calling him “a privilege to work with.”

“I know what a professional, great person you are and I feel very, very blessed to work with you each and every day,” Ripa said.

