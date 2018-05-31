John Goodman is 'fine' following Roseanne Barr controversy

Ben Simmons accused of cheating on Tinashe with Kendall Jenner May 31

FILE – In this combination photo, Roseanne Barr, left, appears at the NBC Universal Summer Press Day on April 8, 2014, in Pasadena, Calif., and John Goodman appears at the Los Angeles premiere of "Kong: Skull Island" on March 8, 2017.

John Goodman has broken his silence about the cancelation of Roseanne following star Roseanne Barr’s tirade on Twitter this week, saying that “everything’s fine.”

Entertainment Tonight caught up with Goodman at a New Orleans auto repair shop, where he hesitated to discuss the fallout over Barr’s racist tweet this week. Goodman famously played Barr’s husband, Dan Conner, on the ABC sitcom.

“I’d rather say nothing than to cause more trouble,” Goodman, 65, said, adding that “everything’s fine.”

As part of the backlash for Barr’s racist tweet, ABC canceled the Roseanne reboot’s second season, and suspended its Emmys For Your Consideration campaign. Goodman told ET he wasn’t bothered by the campaign suspension because he doesn’t expect to win an Emmy for the show.

“I wasn’t going to get an Emmy anyway,” Goodman said. “I’ve been up there [11] times already, and if I didn’t get one I’m not going to get one.”

Six of Goodman’s 11 Emmy nominations between 1988 and 2010 came from his role on Roseanne, so he may have a point. However, the actor did take home an Emmy in 2007 for outstanding guest actor in a drama series thanks to his appearance in NBC’s Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, as well as a Golden Globe in 1993 for Roseanne.

Despite the controversy over Barr’s tweets, Goodman said he has not been following the incident. He was also unfamiliar with rumors of a Dan Conner-centric Roseanne spinoff, saying “you’ve heard more than I have.”

The Roseanne controversy began Tuesday morning, when Barr, 65, posted a tweet referring to former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, a black woman, as the product of the “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes.” Barr has since deleted the tweet and apologized to Jarrett.

Hours after the initial tweet, however, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey released a statement canceling Roseanne as a result of Barr’s statement. The company later removed references to the series on its website, and Viacom pulled distribution on re-runs of the show’s older episodes, among other backlash. According to Variety, Barr was paid $250,000 per episode of the show.

Barr apologized for the incident and said she would leave twitter, but returned Tuesday night with a series of tweets attacking co-stars Sara Gilbert and Michael Fishman. She also blamed the incident on tweeting under the influence of the sleep drug Ambien in a since-deleted tweet.

“Guys I did something unforgivable so do not defend me,” Barr wrote. “It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting—it was memorial day too—i went 2 far & do not want it defended—it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but…don’t defend it please. ty.”