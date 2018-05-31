Ben Simmons accused of cheating on Tinashe with Kendall Jenner May 31

Patriots' owner Robert Kraft assists man who collapsed at Kevin Hart show in Atlantic City May 31

Comedian Kevin Hart, left, chats with New England Patriots football team owner Robert Kraft during halftime of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Boston.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft assisted a man who appeared to be having a seizure at a recent Kevin Hart show at Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall.

Kraft attended the gig with 76ers part-owner Michael Rubin, radio host Angie Martinez, and Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams, among others, on Saturday, Page Six reports. Partway through, a man collapsed to the ground in an apparent seizure, which prompted Kraft to come to the man’s aide.

Security guards, who were scanning the room to ensure no one was recording Hart’s act, reportedly did not initially spot the commotion.

“The man seemed to be having a seizure and was frothing at the mouth,” a source said. “Kraft helped him up and summoned security, who took him out on a stretcher.”

The man recovered following the incident, and was spotted backstage “eating a chicken wing,” Page Six reports.

Kraft, 76, has become something of a fixture among Philly celebrity entourages lately. In recent months, he has been spotted several times alongside Hart and recently released rapper Meek Mill. Kraft also visited Mill at State Correctional Institution Chester about two weeks before his release, while Hart visited Mill on the day of his release last month.

The Eagles, meanwhile, beat Kraft’s Patriots at Super Bowl LII back in February, clenching their first Lombardi trophy thanks to a 41-33 win. So, at least there appear to be no hard feelings.