Q102 adds new midday host

Jeremy Piven wants 'people to get a sense of who I am' at his Philly stand-up show

Jeremy Piven wants 'people to get a sense of who I am' at his Philly stand-up show Jul 17

Q102 has added a new host to its midday broadcast.

Rachel “Rach” Viggiano will helm the station’s weekday broadcast from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., as well as Saturday’s broadcast from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., iHeartMedia, Q102’s parent company, announced via a release. She will also be featured as part of the station’s social media and digital team.

A Philly native, Viggiano comes to Q102 following a stint at Atlantic City’s WPUR-FM, where she worked as an on-air morning show host. Prior to working at WPUR, Viggiano also hosted a morning show for Corning, New York’s WKPQ-FM. She is a graduate of Syracuse University.

“I can’t even begin to put into words how excited and honored I am to come back home to Philly and work for my dream radio station that I grew up listening to,” Viggano said via a release. “I feel a true connection to the market and I’m genuinely excited to work with some of the most talented people in the industry.”

Viggiano previously announced her new role at the station earlier this month via a video posted to Vimeo: