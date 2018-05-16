Questlove to curate Prince orchestral tribute tour, but it won't stop in Philly

Roots co-founder Questlove will lead an orchestral tribute tour of Prince hits this fall, but if Philly fans want to see it, they’re going to have to travel to the run’s closest stop in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
Dubbed “4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince,” the tour kicks off Sept. 6 at New Brunswick’s State Theatre before hitting more than 30 other US dates through late October. There is no Philadelphia date currently scheduled.
What gives, Questo?
Questlove, a Philly native, partnered with Prince’s estate for the tour, which will recreate the musician’s tracks with the backing of the Wolf Trap Orchestra, as well as several vocalists. According to the tour’s website, sets will include “many of [Prince’s] greatest hits alongside lesser known gems.” Questlove will not perform.
The Roots percussionist is, however, a noted Prince fan, having shown his love for the musician’s work on The Tonight Show, as well as well as hosting a Prince-themed DJ set following Prince’s death in 2016. In June that year, he also reviewed and rated every Prince release on Warner Brothers Records. As curator, he picked the songs for the tour.
In addition to the performance, the tour will also feature never-before-seen videos and photos provided by the Prince Estate. Tour dates are below:
9/6 — New Brunswick, NJ – State Theatre
9/8 – Washington, DC – Wolftrap
9/9 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theatre
9/11 – Norfolk, VA – Chrysler Hall
9/12 – Charlotte, NC – Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
9/13 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheatre
9/14 – Asheville, NC – Cellular Center
9/15 – Atlanta, GA – Verizon Amphitheatre
9/19 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Center for the Arts
9/20 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
9/21 – Binghamton, NY – Anderson Center
9/22 – Lynn, MA – Lynn Memorial Hall
9/24 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre
9/25 – Columbus, OH – Ohio Theatre
9/26 – Nashville, TN – Jackson Hall (TPAC)
9/27 – Nashville, TN – Jackson Hall (TPAC)
9/28 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
9/29 – Cleveland, OH – State Theatre
9/30 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
10/2 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center
10/3 – Gainesville, FL – O’Connell Center
10/4 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center
10/5 – Tampa, FL – Sun Dome
10/6 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre
10/7 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center
10/10 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe
10/11 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theatre
10/12 – Louisville, KY – The Palace
10/13 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre
10/14 – St. Louis, MO – Fox Theatre
10/16 – Midland, TX – Wagner Noel
10/17 – Dallas, TX – Music Factory
10/18 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre
10/19 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theater
10/21 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland