Doylestown's Pink will stop touring when her kids tell her to May 14

Pink, the Doylestown bred pop star born Alecia Moore, looks like she may be trying to prevent a wardrobe malfunction as she swings upside down from the chandelier while performing at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly on April 13, 2018. It was her first hometown show since the release of her Beautiful Trauma album in the fall.

Doylestown native Pink, real name Alecia Moore, is currently on the road with her family for her “Beautiful Trauma” tour, which rolled through Philly’s Wells Fargo Center last month. But she’ll only tour as long as her kids, Willow, 6, and Jameson, 16 months, are OK with it — after that, her traveling show days are over.

“When touring stops working for the kids, if they decide they just want to be home and have a normal life,” Pink, 38, told Redbook magazine in a recent interview, “I’ll stop because they are by far the priority.”

Pink added that while she’ll stop touring if her kids ask, she believes the experience of seeing “their mom be a boss” on the road is “95 percent positive.” Her “Beautiful Trauma” tour will keep her on the road through 2019, as Pink announced via a press release earlier this month.

The pop star’s comments about touring come just a day following Mother’s Day, which had Pink’s husband, former motocross star Carey Hart, singing her praises on social media.

“[Pink] puts her children before anything, and while on this crazy world tour, the kids never go without mama time,” Hart wrote. “I don’t know how you do it baby, but I’m proud of you.”

Other kids besides Pink’s have also received attention from the singer on the “Beautiful Trauma” tour. Most recently at a Vancouver stop over the weekend, Pink was wowed by 12-year-old fan Victoria Anthony, who sang the star’s track “Perfect” at a live stop in the city on Saturday.

“Wow, I don’t want to sing anymore,” Pink said following Anthony’s performance.