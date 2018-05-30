Roseanne Barr blasts 'Roseanne' co-stars online, blames racist tweet on sleep drug Ambien

Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Roseanne’ on Friday, March 23, 2018 in Burbank, Calif.

After getting her ABC reboot of Roseanne canceled with a racist tweet, Roseanne Barr returned to Twitter on Tuesday night to lash out at co-stars of the show and blame her initial behavior on tweeting under the influence of the sleep drug Ambien.

>> READ MORE: No, Ambien did not make Roseanne Barr a racist

“I think Joe Rogan is right about Ambien,” Barr wrote in a since-deleted tweet Tuesday night. “Not giving excuses for what I did (tweeted) but I’ve done weird stuff while on Ambien — cracked eggs on the wall at 2am etc.”

While you were sleeping, @therealroseanne was going after her co-stars for criticizing her bigoted tweets, and claiming she didn’t know @ValerieJarrett was African-American. pic.twitter.com/STnLEPVbnU — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 30, 2018

In another deleted tweet, Barr said of the incident that “it was 2 in the morning and I was Ambien tweeting.” She is scheduled to appear on comedian Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, on Friday.

In other tweets, Barr urged fans to not defend her actions, and that losing her show is “0 compared 2 being labelled a racist over one tweet.” She added that fans also should not boycott ABC for canceling Roseanne.

>> READ MORE: I was surprised ABC canceled ‘Roseanne’ over tweet – here’s why I shouldn’t have been

>> READ MORE: With black women in power, Roseanne’s show never stood a chance. Thank God

As for her tweet about Jarrett, Barr claimed in other deleted tweets that she believed the former Obama aide was “Jewish and Persian.” In one tweet, she admitted that her assumption was “ignorant of me for sure.”

Following the initial fallout of her racist tweet, Roseanne co-stars Sara Gilbert, who played Darlene and heralded the new iteration of the show to the air, and Michael Fishman, who played DJ, denounced Barr’s actions. Fishman called it “reprehensible and intolerable.” In response, Barr wrote that she “created the platform for inclusivity,” and was surprised Fishman would “throw [her] under the bus.”

Just like when Hitler Ambien invaded Poland pic.twitter.com/J5idn1U3Hd — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) May 30, 2018

Gilbert wrote that Barr’s comment about Jarrett was “abhorrent,” which Barr said was an “unreal” statement.

Barr said that she would leave Twitter as a result of the backlash she faced. She was still replying to fans’ tweets as of Wednesday morning.