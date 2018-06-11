Nicole Brewer signs off at CBS3

Longtime CBS 3 morning anchor and reporter Nicole Brewer has departed from the station after 10 years.

Brewer, who joined the Eyewitness News team in 2008, finished up on Friday at CBS3, as she previously announced she would in a post on her website last week. As Brewer stated, she decided not to renew her contract with CBS 3, instead opting for a part-time gig that would allow her time focus on her family. She did not elaborate about the new position.

“I crave freedom and balance,” Brewer wrote. “And with the love and support of my family, I’m moving on to a new adventure that will allow me to work part time and in turn, spend more time with the ones I love.”

Thank you! I will be moving on to a new adventure that will allow me to work part time and spend a lot more time with my husband and children! ❤️ Much love to my @CBSPhilly family!!! https://t.co/f59cOVlIzF — Nicole Brewer (@Nicole_Brewer) June 11, 2018

Brewer and husband Kellen Economy welcomed daughter Grace Ellison in May last year. Her oldest child, Jack, was born in 2014. The Brewers reside in Delaware County, according to a CBS3 biography.

An Overbrook native, Brewer joined CBS3 in April 2008 after a run at Bethlehem’s WLVT-TV, where she worked as a feature reporter and producer. She graduated from Millersville University with a speech communications degree in 2005.

That year, Brewer won Miss Pennsylvania, and competed in the Jan. 2006 Miss America Pageant, where she placed as a top 10 semi-finalist.

In 2013, a video featuring snarky clips of Brewer and former CBS 3 meteorologist Carol Erickson went viral, prompting the station to dismiss rumors that the pair did not get along as “ridiculous.” Erickson left CBS 3 in 2015 after nearly 40 years to focus on animal welfare.

“Carol has been a mentor to Nicole and they’re friendly both in the newsroom and out,” a rep told the Daily News at the time. “It gives a totally false impression of what their relationship is like. Their viewers who’ve watched them over the years know they’re more than friendly.”

In a on-air goodbye aired on Friday, Brewer thanked her co-workers and viewers for her “amazing run” at CBS 3.

“I can say that I learned from the best,” she said. “Some co-workers became friends and family. Thank you so much for having me.”