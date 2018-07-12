NBC10 adds new morning weekend anchor to news team

Comedian Ron Funches just lost 140 pounds. He's still going to eat a cheesesteak when he's in Philly

Starting later this month, NBC10’s weekend morning news team will feature a new co-anchor alongside Dray Clark.

Stephania Jimenez will replace current weekend morning co-anchor Rosemary Connors starting July 27, NBC10 announced today. Connors will join NBC10’s 11 a.m. weekday news broadcast.

A Brooklyn, New York native, Jimenez comes to NBC10 from her previous anchor role at Corpus Christi, Texas’ KRIS. Prior to her run at that station, Jimenez served as an investigative and consumer reporter at NBC Connecticut. She hold a bachelor’s degree in English and textual studies from Syracuse University.

As Jimenez told NBC10, she previously spent time here in Philadelphia during the Democratic National Convention in 2016. Currently, she lives in Drexel Hill in Delaware County.

“I’m excited to return to Philadelphia,” she said. “I spent time here covering the Democratic National Convention in 2016 and appreciated the city’s diverse and walkable neighborhoods, which resembles my hometown.”

Anzio Williams, vice president of news at NBC10 and Telemundo62, meanwhile, said NBC 10 stands to “benefit greatly” from putting Jimenez, who speaks Spanish and is of Puerto Rican, Dominican, and Italian descent, on the news team.

“We are pleased to welcome Stephania to the NBC10 and Telemundo62 family,” Williams said. “Our viewers will benefit greatly from her award-winning reporting and storytelling experience.”