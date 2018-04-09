Michael B. Jordan, Corey Clement spotted partying in Atlantic City

Corey Clement, right, and Michael B. Jordan, left, appear at The Pool After Dark at Harrah’s in Atlantic City on Saturday, April 7, 2018.

A couple of celebrities made their way down the shore over the weekend despite less-than-perfect beach weather.

Creed star Michael B. Jordan and Eagles running back Corey Clement were spotted atthe Pool After Dark at Harrah’s Resort on Saturday, where Jordan attended a birthday party for television personality Terrence J, best known for presenting BET’s music video show 106 & Park and co-anchoriong E! News, as well as appearing in 2012’s Think Like a Man.

J’s party included a group of about 15 friends, although missing was J’s girlfriend, model Jasmine Sanders, who was not present. Prior to the club appearance, the group had dinner at Martorano’s, an Italian restaurant owned by South Philly native and chef Steve Martorano.

Clement, meanwhile, was at the club separate from Jenkins party, and posed for pictures with fans and staff between hanging out in one of the venue’s cabanas. Presumably, he needed a break from his newfound love for weather forecasting, which he displayed on Fox 29 late last month thanks to some help from weatherperson Sue Serio.

Jordan is currently in the Philadelphia area working on Creed II, which began filming in town last week. The film stars Jordan as Adonis Creed, son of Apollo from the original Rocky films, who faces off against the son of Ivan Drago, the man who killed his father in a boxing match in Rocky IV.

Creed II is currently scheduled for a Nov. 21 release.

