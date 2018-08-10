New Jersey's Chandler Lutz replaces Meisha Johnson at CBS3

Chandler Lutz, Jersey girl and St. Joe’s alum, will be replacing Meisha Johnson as the new traffic anchor on CBS3 eyewitness news.

Lutz’s position was announced in today’s CBS3 morning broadcast, during which Johnson handed off her infamous clicker to Lutz, telling her replacement, “Chandler, I am officially handing this off to you, my love,” and resting her head on Lutz’s shoulder in a welcoming gesture.

Lutz is scheduled to start Monday morning and will be participating in a Facebook live after the show so viewers can get to know her better.

She expressed excitement to be joining the team at CBS3. Having grown up in South Jersey and graduated from St. Joe’s with a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Administration in 2016, “this is home,” Lutz said of Philadelphia.

“I look forward to waking up with each and every one of you, being part of your morning, and starting it off — hopefully — on the right note, while also having a lot of fun along the way.”

Lutz previously reported on traffic for PHL17 and Tribune Media Broadcasting, a position she moved up the ladder towards since 2015 — first interning in the sales department of the TV station. She has also held previous business and entertainment jobs, including producing and hosting an episode of MTV extreme cribs in Moorestown, New Jersey in 2012.

“SO excited to finally share this with all of you! I told you I would be back Philly. See you weekday mornings on CBS3 Eyewitness News,” Lutz tweeted this morning, followed by the hashtag #DrearmsDOcometrue and a heart-eyed emoji.