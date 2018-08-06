Meisha Johnson announces departure from CBS3

Morning traffic reporter Meisha Johnson will wrap her run on CBS3’s morning news broadcast this week for a new role elsewhere focusing on “ministry, advocacy, and philanthropy within the media space,” she announced on-air today.

“It will be an exciting ride for me, one already in progress, and I am so grateful you’re with me,” Johnson said on CBS3’s Eyewitness News This Morning today. “To my coffee daters, viewers, fans, friends, and family of CBS3, thank you.”

Johnson, who joined the station in 2015, will finish up at CBS3 on Friday. The network will introduce a new traffic reporter on-air following Johnson’s departure, a spokesperson told the Inquirer.

“We’ve enjoyed years of coffee dates, fitness trips, dream drives, a Super Bowl victory year, and the list goes on,” Johnson said in her announcement today. “I would love for you to continue on the journey with me, where I have been called now to use my 15 years of TV experience and gift of gab for ministry, advocacy, and Philanthropy within the media space.”

She did not elaborate further on hew new role. However, Johnson did note that while she is leaving CBS3 this week, it is not “my last [week] in Philadelphia, in media, nor with you.”

A Minneapolis native, Johnson came to CBS3 in July 2015 following a run at KMSP-TV, a Minneapolis-St. Paul Fox affiliate where she began as a traffic reporter in 2013. She replaced traffic reporter Bob Kelly, who left the station at the time for his current gig at Fox 29.

Since joining the station, Johnson has become known for her popular “Dream Drives” segments, which focus on scenic day drives in the area. Online, she popularized a “#coffeedate” hashtag as a way to say good morning to fans, otherwise known as “#coffeedaters.” She was included in the Daily News’ annual Singles roundup, formerly Sexy Singles, last year.

Following Johnson’s announcement about her departure from CBS3 this morning, fans of the traffic reporter reacted on Twitter:

@MeishaCBS3 I wish you nothing but the best Meisha Phoebe Jean Johnson!!🙌💙💙 I'll definitely miss watching you every morning with having my #coffee! 😉 wish you would give me a follow on here😊

Love ya Meisha!!♡😘 will you still be doing #Wednesdaywisdom?? pic.twitter.com/ALU6KAq04l — John Vanderbilt (@Vernredface) August 6, 2018

I’m going to cry my eyes out. 🙁. We just love you so much. — Sette (@Sette46611696) August 6, 2018

Are you staying in Philadelphia ? Sad day — Matt R (@MattR41972815) August 6, 2018

I'm gonna cherish the rest of this week with you. Have a great day! see you tomorrow for another #coffeedate — Nick Travaline (@NTravaline) August 6, 2018

@MeishaCBS3 I hope you are going to say you are starting a clothing line or an inspirational channel!! MEISHA PLEASE don’t tell us you are leaving!! Ok, I’ll be listening in the car!! Love you #FashionMeisha!!! 💞👑🐝 — The Queen B (@QueenBRealtor) August 6, 2018

“I love you all so much,” Johnson said on-air today. “Let’s have an awesome week together. Cheers to fearless living, chasing our dreams, and new beginnings moving forward as a team, always.”