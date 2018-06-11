Meek Mill enters Hot 97's Summer Jam popping wheelie on ATV

Meek Mill performs at the Fillmore in Fishtown for a show presented by Jay-Z's Tidal in support of his new album, Wins and Losses, Monday, July 24, 2017.

Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill returned to the stage over the weekend in his first headlining performance since his release from prison on bail in April, and he did it popping a wheelie on an ATV.

Mill, 31, kicked off his set at Hot 97’s Summer Jam festival on Sunday with a video of himself riding an ATV around East Rutherford, New Jersey’s MetLife stadium. The rapper then appeared onstage on an ATV, and rode a wheelie partway across the stage to cheers from the audience before launching into “Dreams and Nightmares (Intro).” His set also include performances of “I’m a Boss,” “We Ball,” and “1942 Flows.”

The move largely was seen by fans as a taunt toward Judge Genece Brinkley, who sentenced Mill to his infamous two to four-year prison sentence last year for probation violations stemming from riding dirt bikes on the street in New York.

Last August, Mill was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment after posting a video of himself riding through city streets. It is illegal to ride dirt bikes on the street in New York, and police there began a crackdown on the practice in 2016, netting some 1,600 vehicles that were later crushed.

In October, Mill struck a deal to have the charge expunged after completing 30 hours of community service, TMZ reported at the time.

Brinkley, however, sentenced the rapper to two to four years in prison, citing probation violations like a failed drug test, traveling outside of probation constraints, and another arrest that followed a fight in a St. Louis airport in March last year. She also initially sentenced Mill for assault, drug and gun violations in the initial incident that began the rapper’s legal woes in 2008.

Mill’s case received massive public support after his sentencing, including protests and messages from celebrities like Jay-Z and Kevin Hart.

By March this year, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office made a statement that it was “not opposed” to releasing Mill on bail. Later that month, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that Mill immediately be released from prison on bail. He is scheduled to appear in court in join in connection with his case.

Since being released, Mill has focused on criminal justice reform in public appearances and interviews. As he told Lester Holt on NBC’s Nightly News in April, despite being out of prison, he still doesn’t feel free.

“I ain’t feel free since I caught this case at the age of 19. I’m 30 now. And me, I just pray. I believe God is my first lawyer, I always believed that,” he said. ““I got a lot of important people depending on me. And I’m not talking about them people, public officials, I’m talking about the men that’s depending on me going through the same thing I’m going through.”

Locally, Mill will next perform at Made in America here in Philadelphia, which is currently scheduled for Sept. 1 and 2.