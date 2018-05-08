Mark Wahlberg spotted having dinner in Atlantic City

Actor Mark Wahlberg stopped by Atlantic City over the weekend, where he had dinner at Girasole Ristorante & Lounge.

Sources say Girasole, an Italian restaurant that closed a Philly location last year, received a request to close the restaurant from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday night from Ocean Resort Casino owners Bruce Deifik and Frank Ruocco. The pair had plans to have dinner with a special guest who turned out to be Wahlberg.

The dinner was taped, as photos show, but it is unclear whether the footage was to be used for Ocean Resort promotional materials or a Wahlberg project. But the group did enjoy meatballs, pasta, branzino, and Italian wines.

The group stayed past their 7 p.m. window, prompting Girasole owner Gino Iovino to open doors to guests. Some even managed to snag a few photos with the star before he departed from the restaurant around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Wahlberg was likely in town on business. The actor plans to open a Wahlburgers location at Ocean Resort Casino, as well as a bar called Entourage this summer, according to the Washington Post. Ocean Resort Casino has taken over the failed Revel Casino Hotel location, and is scheduled to open June 28, the same day the new Hard Rock.