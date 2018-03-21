Lin-Manuel Miranda releases mashup with 'Dear Evan Hansen' star for March for Our Lives

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has partnered with Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt for a mashup track that benefits March for Our Lives, a planned march on Washington, D.C. in support of gun control.

Dubbed “Found/Tonight,” the sound pairs Hamilton’s “The Story of Tonight” and Dear Evan Hansen’s “You Will Be Found.” The song was released this week as part of Miranda’s Hamildrops song series, which has featured artists including The Decemberists and Weird Al Yankovic.

Dear Evan Hansen is a current Broadway hit, and features music and lyrics from Ardmore’s Benj Pasek and his writing partner Justin Paul. The show is based on Pasek’s experience at Friends Central, as he told the Inquirer, and deals with Evan Hansen, who has severe social anxiety and gets drawn into a lie following the death of a classmate.

The play debuted in 2016, and last year took home six Tony awards, including one for best musical. A touring version is scheduled to kick of in October.

This week also saw the announcement of a young adult novel adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen by Pasek, Paul, and book writer Steven Levenson. Titled Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel, the book is scheduled for release Oct. 9.

March for Our Lives is scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C. on March 24.

“Better gun control is something that all Americans should be passionate about,” Platt said of the new song in a statement to Rolling Stone. “These students are paving the way for future generations and it’s so inspiring to see young people standing up for what is probably the most important cause right now in this country, and demanding action. I hope that this song can play some small part in bringing about real change.”

