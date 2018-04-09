M. Night Shyamalan to speak at Drexel University's 2018 commencement

Director M. Night Shyamalan will address Drexel University’s Class of 2018 at the school’s university-wide commencement ceremony this summer, organizers announced today. The ceremony will be held June 15 at Citizens Bank Park.

Today known for films like The Sixth Sense and Unbreakable, Shyamalan, 47, is a native of Mahé, Pondicherry, India who settled in Montgomery County with his parents as a child. He graduated from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, where he majored in film, in 1992.

Many of Shyamalan’s films are partially filmed and set in the Philadelphia, including his most recent project, Glass. That movie filmed in several locations throughout the Philadelphia area, including at Stephen Starr’s Parc in Rittenhouse Square in February.

To date, Shyamalan’s films have earned the director six Academy Award nominations, including nods for best director and best original screenplay thanks to The Sixth Sense in 1999. He has also won four Golden Raspberry Awards, which focus on the film world’s worst products, with 2006’s Lady in the Water and The Last Airbender in 2010. Last year, he presented the Philadelphia Film Society’s Lumiere Award to Bruce Willis, and won the award himself in 2016.

“For our graduates, I’m sure that M. Night Shyamalan’s insights into his stunning success as a filmmaker will serve as the equivalent of a fascinating, final seminar, offering inspiration for their own academic, professional and personal journeys.” Drexel president John Fry said of Shyamalan via a statement.

Currently, Shyamalan is working on wrapping up post-production on Glass. The film stars Willis and Samuel L. Jackson, who are reprising their roles from 2000’s Unbreakable. Also appearing in the film is Will McAvoy, who will play his character from 2016’s Split, Kevin Michael Crumb. Glass is currently scheduled for release in January 2019.

