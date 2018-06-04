Rappers Lil Uzi Vert and Rich The Kid's beef turns physical in Philly Starbucks

Deadheads take to social media after Dead & Co. show in Camden is cancelled due to weather

Symere Woods, known on stage as Lil Uzi Vert, performs during the 11th annual Roots Picnic at Festival Pier.

Philly native Lil Uzi Vert has been beefing with fellow emcee Rich The Kid through verses for a while now, but over the weekend, the pair’s feud turned physical at a local Starbucks.

Both artists were in town on Saturday for the Roots Picnic, which prompted an initial confrontation outside of Copabanana on South Street on Saturday. As video of the incident shows, Vert, real name Symere Woods, 23, approached Rich The Kid, real name Dimitri Leslie Roger, 25, outside of the bar, where the two exchanged words. At that time, there was no physical altercation, but another video shows Rich the Kid running down South Street.

A third video shows Vert and Kid in a Starbucks at 4th and South Streets along with their respective entourages. Almost immediately, an unidentified person throws a punch at Kid, who steps over the Starbucks’ counter to evade the attack.

Kid later posed an Instagram video showing he was in good health following the incident, but Vert has not addressed the altercation publicly. Neither Starbucks nor Copabanana could immediately be reached for comment.

Fans, however, jumped on the fight on social media:

Rich the kid threatened Lil Uzi Vert on IG .. Uzi didn't respond he pulled up on him. Soon as Uzi swung on him he ran. Lmao, Uzi wanted ALL the smoke.. He's not an Internet gangsta and he's not problematic, he minds his business, leave him alone. — Cj 🇱🇨♐ (@chroniclespetty) June 3, 2018

lil uzi vert: * *swings* * rich the kid: welcome to starbucks, what can i get you today? 🙂 — GENE IDON (@geneidon) June 3, 2018

Lil Uzi Vert showed Rich the Kid why you should never judge a book by it's cover. pic.twitter.com/3u3CifEAiF — Elana The Great 👸🏾 (@elanajoy1982) June 3, 2018

Since everybody want to act up how about this Main Event: 6ixn9ine Vs Chief keef

(If they make it to the fight) Co main Event: Lil Uzi Vert Vs Rich The Kid

(Featherweight Division) Undercard:

Draymond Green Vs Tristan Thompson Sponserd by Backwoods. — Velvet Velociraptor🌊 (@WavyExq) June 3, 2018

Rich the kid running away from Lil Uzi Vert pic.twitter.com/71RIbZu8M5 — Cristian™ (@Cristian_thefag) June 3, 2018

Formerly friends, the two began feuding earlier this year after Vert tweeted that he was unhappy with Philly native DJ Drama’s Generation Now label imprint. Kid had offered Vert a deal on his label, which Vert turned down for Drama. Kid took Vert to task in February for declining the offer, writing on twitter that Vert “shoulda signed Rich forever.” Vert responded that he would not be “singing for 20racks,” or $20,000.

In February, Kid appeared on Power 106’s The Cruz Show, where he said he wouldn’t sign Vert now for “personal reasons,” Billboard reports. From there, the feud escalated into accusations of Vert stealing Kid’s style, as well as Kid issuing a diss song, “Dead Friends,” targeted at the Philly rapper. Until now, the feud had not turned physical.

The Roots Picnic, meanwhile, was called early on Saturday due to rain. Both Vert and Kid performed before the festival’s cancellation.