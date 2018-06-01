Cheltenham's Lil Dicky lands FX comedy pilot based on his life, Kevin Hart to produce

Philly-born rapper Lil Dicky, real name Dave Burd, has landed a pilot order with FX Networks for a half-hour comedy based on his life, the network announced this week.

The pilot will center on a neurotic suburban man in his late twenties who believes that he will be come one of the greatest rappers in history. The story was co-created by Burd and The League’s Jeff Schaffer.

Burd, 30, wrote the pilot’s teleplay and will star in it, as well as serve as executive producer for music. Superbad director Greg Mottola will direct the project, which is executive produced by Burd, fellow Philly guy Kevin Hart and his Heartbeat productions, SB Projects’ Scooter Braun, and others.

Expanding outside of music has always been a part of Burd’s plan. “I’m not just a comedian, but a rapper and a comedian,” Burd told the Inquirer in 2015. “In five years, I want you to know Dave Burd the on-screen talent just as much as Lil Dicky the rapper.”

A Cheltenham native, Burd first gained viral fame in 2013 with his hit, “Ex-Boyfriend,” which went viral online after its release on YouTube. After the song’s success, Burd raised about $113,000 through a Kickstarter campaign to pursue “phase two of his rap career.”

Mainstream success came with the release of Professional Rapper, his debut album, in 2015. Featuring singles “Save Dat Money” and “Professional Rapper” (featuring Snoop Dogg), the album debuted at number seven on the Billboard Hot 100. Currently, Burd is riding high on the success of the Chris Brown-featuring “FreakyFriday,” his latest single, which topped out at number eight on the Billboard Hot 100 since its release in March.

“Couldn’t be happier for [Burd],” Hart wrote of the pilot on Instagram. “He’s talented as hell and I’m honored to be producing his pilot with an amazing team of creative people. Stand up Philadelphia!!!!!!!!”

Burd, meanwhile, was pretty excited himself: