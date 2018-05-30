Sixers' Ben Simmons dating Kendall Jenner

Sixers’ Ben Simmons talks to reporters at the Sixers practice facility in Camden, NJ on May 10, 2018.

News of Ben Simmons’ breakup with R&B singer Tinashe broke last week, but the 76ers point guard reportedly didn’t remain single for long, thanks to Kendall Jenner.

According to Page Six, Simmons, 21, and Jenner, 22, are dating, and have been “for a few weeks.” The pair reportedly was sighted having a lunch date this week at the Beverly Hills Hotel, a source told the publication. Last week, another source said, the pair was spotted together at a Manhattan restaurant.

“They were smiling the night away with their friends,” a source told Page Six.

Prior to being linked to Simmons, Jenner dated Detroit Pistons power forward Blake Griffin, formerly of the Los Angeles Clippers. Rumors of Jenner and Griffin’s split began cropping up earlier this year, with Page Six reporting that Griffin officially moved on earlier this month. The pair also reportedly avoided one another at a party at the Coachella music festival last month.

News of Simmons’ relationship with Jenner is the second-worst news for most Sixers fans this week. On Tuesday, Sixers president Bryan Colangelo was linked to secret Twitter accounts that criticized NBA players, coaches, and executives, according to a report from The Ringer. Colangelo has denied being behind the accounts.

For superstitious folks, however, Simmons’ new relationship might be real bad news. “The Kardashian Curse” is the true worry among some sports fans, thanks to Jenner’s family history with athletes like ex-Los Angeles Laker Lamar Odom, who was married to half-sister Khloe Kardashian, and former Atlanta Hawks forward Kris Humphries, who was married to Kim Kardashian.

Simmons, however, seems mostly focused on LeBron James possibly coming to Philadelphia, judging by a recent TMZ interview. The gossip site caught up with Simmons outside LAX this week, where they asked if the Sixers point guard would be able to play with James here in Philly.

“There’s only one way to find out,” he said.