The woman who paid for Keith Urban's Wawa Order has been offered a year's supply of Mastercards

Country star Keith Urban poses with South Jersey substitute teacher Ruth Reed, who paid for Urban’s snacks at a Jersey Wawa last week.

After New Jersey substitute teacher Ruth Reed paid for country music star Keith Urban’s Wawa order last week, the internet got talking.

>>READ MORE: New Jersey woman spots Keith Urban cash for snacks at Wawa

Reed, who mistook Urban for a “down on his luck” customer in need of extra change, posted about the incident on Facebook, which was then picked up by her former student, Olivia Prouse — and a slew of Twitter users. Though Reed claims she did not recognize Urban at the time (and admits to feeling foolish), it didn’t take long for the incident to go viral.

Among the masses who to catch word of Reed’s story was Mastercard. Inspired by Reed’s good deed, the credit card company volunteered to send Jersey’s latest cape-less superhero a year’s supply of prepaid Mastercards, tweeting, “Ruth, your next 52 acts of kindness are on us.”

Ruth, your next 52 acts of kindness are on us. We’d love to send you a year’s supply of prepaid Mastercards! Let’s connect! #StartSomethingPriceless https://t.co/pXsZG58yNs — Mastercard (@Mastercard) August 7, 2018

Reed’s seemingly small action fits the criteria for making the world a better place, it appears. Responders to Mastercard’s twitter thread offered further support to Reed and many users tweeted that they were newly inspired to pay forward some good deeds of their own.

I read this story this morning & was inspired. So, tonight, I chose to pay for an elderly woman’s dinner at Safeway when they were telling her they couldn’t take her check without a current photo ID. It felt great to help. Ruth Reed, you’re my hero! #KindnessMatters — Elena Z. Jinzo (@elena_SF_CA) August 8, 2018

It’s selfless acts like Ruth’s that make my day! #StartSomethingPriceless — Robin (@Raechef2) August 7, 2018

Reed’s niece tweeted that she had passed the information on to her aunt — as it looks like Reed doesn’t have a twitter herself (yet).

@Mastercard Ruth is my aunt and I just passed along your message! It is so amazing of MasterCard to do! She willl put it to good use! Thank you so much! — jennie connelly (@ConnellyJennie) August 9, 2018

If Reed will help out more needy Wawa-goers — or perhaps use the money towards a Keith Urban concert (?) — Twitter will have to wait and see.