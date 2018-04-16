'Batman Begins' star Katie Holmes spotted on 'Batman' roller-coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure

Actress Katie Holmes was in New Jersey over the weekend, where fans spotted her riding a Batman-themed roller-coaster in one of the state’s most prominent amusement parks.
Holmes, 39, took in a five-loop roller-coaster known as Batman: The Ride at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, N.J., on Saturday. Opened at the park in 1993, the ride came about following the success of 1989’s Batman, and can be found at several other Six Flags parks across the country.
The theme was a fitting one for Holmes, who played Rachel Dawes, Gotham’s assistant district attorney and Bruce Wayne’s love interest, in 2005’s Batman Begins. Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal took over the role for 2008’s The Dark Knight.
According to a release, Holmes spent much of Saturday at Six Flags, where in addition to Batman: The Ride, the actress rode Batman themed-coasters including The Joker, Bizarro, Harley Quinn’s Crazy Train, and The Dark Knight. On the non-Batman side of the DC Comics universe, Holmes also took in Justice League: Battle for Metropolis, an interactive 4-D ride.
In addition to Batman Begins, Holmes starred as Joey Potter in Dawson’s Creek. The cast from that show, including Holmes and star James Van Der Beek, reunited on the cover of Entertainment Weekly earlier this month. Show parents Mary-Margaret Humes and John Wesley Shipp were not included as part of the reunion, which caused a controversy online.
“Mary Margaret and John were such a huge and important part of #dawsonscreek,” Holmes wrote of the reunion on Instagram. “I am so grateful to have worked with them and experience their kindness … thank you for taking such good care of us. I love you both.”
Six Flags Great Adventure opened for the 2018 season last month after delaying its initial start by a week due to weather, according to News 12 New Jersey.
