Sixers' Joel Embiid to square up against 'Hot Ones' hot wing challenge today

Sixers center Joel Embiid adjust his safety face mask against the Boston Celtics during game four of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday, May 7, 2018 in Philadelphia.

Judging by its latest guest, the show with hot questions and even hotter wings officially trusts the process.

Sixers center Joel Embiid will today appear on Hot Ones, First We Feast’s hit chicken wing-centric interview show. He’ll be taking on the show’s so-called “Wings of Death” — a 10-wing lineup of progressively hotter hot wings that has taken down the likes of DJ Khaled and Eddie Huang.

To put Embiid’s challenge into perspective, the show’s hottest sauce, The Last Dab Reduxx, reportedly clocks in at about 2 million Scoville Heat Units. That makes it up to 800 times hotter than a jalapeño pepper.

But looking at Embiid in a teaser trailer for his appearance on the show, he doesn’t seem to be sweating Hot Ones all that much.

Joel Embiid goes 1-on-1 with the wings of death TOMORROW on #HotOnes ⛹🏿🔥 Powered by @easportsnba pic.twitter.com/ak7h3zhFbr — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) June 27, 2018

“That’s what I like doing,” Embiid says in the video, “I like kicking people’s asses and letting them know that they suck, they are trash, and I’m better than them.”

Aside from the wings, the trailer shows host Sean Evans asking Embiid about everything from his Sixers teammates to his love for Nutella sandwiches. Embiid claims he is capable of eating 15 Nutella sandwiches in one sitting, up significantly from the max of six that Bleacher Report tallied for a 2013 story.

Given Philly native Kevin Hart’s appearance on the show, Embiid actually has some pretty big shoes to fill. Hart took down all 10 of the Wings of Death back in 2016, but, to be fair, the show’s hottest sauce back then — Blair’s Mega Death Sauce — topped out at 550,000 Scoville units. In that sense, Embiid has it considerably rougher.

It’s been something of a big week for Embiid, who on Tuesday was revealed as the cover athlete for the upcoming video game NBA Live 19. The honor followed the Embiid missing out on winning Defensive Player of the Year to Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert.

Embiid this week also made a recruiting pitch to LeBron James via an interview with USA Today, calling him “the best player in the league at this moment.”

“I think he takes us to another level, which is important because at the end of the day, I want to be a champion,” he said. “I want to do it myself. I want to have a lot to do with winning a championship or brining a championship back to the city of Philadelphia.”

Embiid’s Hot Ones episode will be available on YouTube starting at 11 a.m., according to First We Feast’s YouTube schedule.