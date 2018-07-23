Investigation Discovery's 'On the Case with Paula Zahn' examines 1984 murder of Bensalem Teen Barbara Rowan

Roseanne Barr says her 'Planet of the Apes' tweet was 'about anti-semitism'

Investigation Discovery will examine the 1984 murder of a Bensalem teen on its longrunning true crime series, On the Case with Paula Zahn.

On Sunday, an episode of the series will detail the murder of Barbara Rowan, who was 14 at the time of her murder. As a release notes, a neighbor said Rowan told him she was going to meet “her coach” on the day of her murder, and never returned home.

According to reports, Rowan’s body was found in a wooded area bear Route 1 and North Drive in Bensalem about two weeks after her murder. An autopsy indicated she died of asphyxiation.

The case went cold, and sat for more than three decades until Oct. 2015, when Bucks County detectives arrested George Shaw, of Geneva, Florida, and Robert Sanders, of Willow Grove, in connection with the murder. Shaw was charged with the rape and murder of Rowan, while Sanders was charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution for helping to move Rowan’s body and lying to police.

>> READ MORE: In chilling detail, cold-case key witness recalls night Bucks teen was raped and killed

>> READ MORE: Florida man sentenced in cold-case murder of Bucks County teen

Shaw was found guilty of the murder in July last year, while Sanders pleaded guilty in February.

“I was fearing for my life, so that’s why I never said nothing,” Sanders said in court at the time, according to an Inquirer report.

Now, On the Case with Paula Zahn will reexamine Rowan’s murder in an episode set to air July 29 at 10 p.m. Launched in 2009, the series is one of the longest running shows on Investigation Discovery, and became the network’s first original show to reach 100 episodes back in 2013.