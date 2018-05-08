Hulk Hogan says he would beat Sylvester Stallone in a fight

Eagles' Chris Long is no fan of John Lennon, who he says was 'a bad guy'

Eagles' Chris Long is no fan of John Lennon, who he says was 'a bad guy' May 8

Wrestler Hulk Hogan poses during a spring training game between the Phillies and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, March 9, 2018 at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, FL.

Most folks don’t sit around wondering who would win a matchup between two fake fighters who are old enough to be in the AARP, but Hulk Hogan has some thoughts on the matter.

Hogan, 64, told TMZ this week that he would defeat Rocky Balboa himself, Sylvester Stallone, 71, in a fight if the two ever actually squared up. Previously, the two stars fought one another for the cameras in 1982’s Rocky III, in which Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, played wrestler Thunderlips, The Ultimate Male. The match was a draw.

“Look at him fishing, trying to come up with something. He’s trying to catch a Stallone fish,” Hogan told a TMZ cameraman who asked about a potential matchup outside LAX. “Yeah, Stallone’s a strong guy — what do you think I’m going to say? Brother, come on. Come on, brother.”

Hogan may be getting ready for a return to the WWE following a sex tape scandal that ended in the dissolution of Gawker, so it makes sense that he might have fighting on the brain. But, then, it could just be another case of testosterone poisoning.

For what it’s worth, though, Hogan might not be exaggerating all that much. According to a WWE bio, the wrestler stands 6’7”, and weighs in at 302 pounds. Stallone, on the other hand, is older than Hogan, and stands at 5’10” and about 185 pounds by most estimates, meaning that the fight wouldn’t exactly be a fair one.

Plus, as Stallone told VH1 back in 2013, Hogan basically did beat him up during the filming of Rocky III. In fact, Hogan once hit him so hard, he thought the blow broke his collarbone.

“The hardest I was ever hit was by him,” Stallone said. “I’m in the corner and Rocky’s been stunned. I’m laying there, and I see this guy running, and he comes down and hits me. I’m laying on the ground saying, ‘Don’t shove me, don’t roll me over. I know there’s a bone sticking up here with a vein, and part of my heart.’”

Ultimately, Sly wasn’t injured. But he updated the story in 2017, writing on Instagram that Hogan actually sent three people to the hospital during the filming of Rocky III.

“Believe it or not, when he jumped into the audience to fight with the stuntmen, three of them had to be treated at the hospital,” Stallone wrote.

Back at LAX, however, Hogan seemed to hint that there were no hard feelings between the two, even if he could beat up Stallone.

“You know what’s so cool is right now, he’s the same good, Italian home boy that he always was back then,” Hogan said. “He hasn’t changed a bit through all the fortune and fame. He’s the same exact guy he was.”

On that part, at least, Hogan appears to be correct. Stallone is currently back in Philadelphia working on Creed II, the eighth installment in the Rocky franchise. Creed II is currently scheduled for a Nov. 21 release.