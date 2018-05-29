Hulk Hogan mistakes Bam Margera for Ryan Dunn in confusing, yet touching, tribute May 29

When Bam Margera's best friend and fellow Jackass star Ryan Dunn (in painting, right) died in a fiery crash in West Goshen Township in 2011, he went into a deep, downward spiral.

Hulk Hogan meant to write a touching tribute to late Jackass star and West Chester native Ryan Dunn on Twitter this week, but instead, he accidentally mourned the “loss” of Dunn’s Jackass costar and longtime friend Bam Margera, who is actually still alive.

“Damn Bam I wish you were still with us, I sure would love to hang out again my brother,” Hogan, 64, wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Monday that included a photo of himself and Margera. “Love u miss u HH.”

Hulk Hogan just posted a touching tribute to Bam Margera, who is not dead pic.twitter.com/CPl7jUusRn — Lee Conner (@LeeJeffmosh) May 28, 2018

Fans corrected the Hulkster’s error online within minutes, and the longtime wrestler posted a followup indicating that he got Margera and Dunn, who died in 2011, “mixed up.”

“Sorry Bam,” Hogan added. That tweeted has also been deleted.

Hulk Hogan paid tribute to Bam Margera today, who — despite what Hulk Hogan thought — is not dead. pic.twitter.com/TKJBMb2xXV — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 29, 2018

What prompted Hogan’s remembrance of Dunn is unclear. The late stuntman died in a drunk driving crash on June 20, 2011 in West Goshen Township. Jackass production assistant Zachary Hartwell was also killed in the crash.

Margera is currently on probation for a drunk driving incident in California earlier this year. California Highway Patrol officers arrested Margera on two counts of DUI in January after a traffic stop. Last year, he told the Inquirer’s Jason Nark that Dunn’s death put him on a destructive path with alcohol.

Hulk Hogan thinking Bam Margera is dead is peak 2018 — kendrick lobstar (@KLobstar) May 28, 2018

“It took me four beers to even feel normal,” Margera said. “Drinking helped me get paid.”

The pro skateboarder is also preparing to list his West Chester home, Castle Bam, on Airbnb for fans to rent this summer. April Margera, his mother, is currently renovating the property. He and wife Nicol Boyd welcomed their first child, Phoenix Wolf, in December.

The internet seems to be running with the rumour that Bam Margera is dead due to a poorly phrased Hulk Hogan Tweet. What a sentence. — Aidan (@the_squig) May 28, 2018

Hogan, meanwhile, has had Philly-area stars on the brain lately. Earlier this month, he told TMZ that he would beat Sylvester Stallone, Rocky himself, in an actual fight. Hogan played wrestler Thunderlips, the Ultimate Male, in 1982’s Rocky III. That match ended in a draw.

“Brother, come on,” Hogan said to TMZ at the time. “Come on, brother.”