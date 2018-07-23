HQ Trivia host Scott Rogowsky is coming to Philly

DC Comics' upcoming film 'Shazam!' is set in Philly, but it wasn't filmed here, and other Philly trailers from Comic Con

DC Comics' upcoming film 'Shazam!' is set in Philly, but it wasn't filmed here, and other Philly trailers from Comic Con Jul 23

If your afternoons and evenings are spent glued to your smartphone answering trivia questions on the ever-popular HQ Trivia app, then this upcoming stand-up comedy date is for you.

HQ Trivia host Scott Rogowsky will be in town Sept. 15 at the Trocadero for what a flyer calls “an evening of trivia & comedy.” The show, Running Late with Scott Rogowsky, is one of a small run of planned dates including stops in Washington, D.C., and Boston. Typically, Rogowsky operates out of New York City, where he began hosting the show in 2011.

>> READ MORE: HQ Trivia is the addictive app you’re using in the middle of the work day

A Harrison, N.Y. native, Rogowsky, 33, has been the primary host of HQ Trivia since August last year, when the app launched. Since then, he has become closely associated with the app, with fans even developing their own name for the question-asking comedian: Quiz Daddy.

For the uninitiated, HQ Trivia pits players against one another in a trivia contest with a grand prize to be split between the game’s winners. According to an Inquirer report, the grand prize is typically $5,00 divided among winners, but it has been as high as $400,000.

The live game kicks off daily at 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. during weekdays, and at 9 p.m. on weekends. Questions include everything from US geography to current pop culture, and contestants have just 10 seconds to answer whatever question comes their way. Answer wrong one time, and you’re out.

Now, Rogowsky will bring a similar version of the show to Philly, but with a little more of a focus on comedy. For HQ Trivia super fans, this one is a can’t-miss.