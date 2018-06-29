M. Night Shyamalan releases first poster for 'Glass'

M. Night Shyamlan has released the first teaser poster for Glass, the upcoming Philly-filmed sequel that brings together the stories from previous hits Unbreakable and Split.

Shyamalan released the poster via Twitter that shows Unbreakable characters David Dunn (Bruce Willis) and Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson) alongside Split’s Kevin Wendell Crumb (James McAvoy). The film also stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, Crumb’s only surviving victim following the events of Split, as well as American Horror Story’s Sarah Paulson.

But if you need your #GlassMovie fix before July 20th, here’s the world premiere of our teaser poster. pic.twitter.com/HsMa0bzR7N — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) June 29, 2018

The film follows the conclusion of Split, and involves Price, also known as Mr. Glass, finding Dunn on the trail of Crumb, who himself is also known as The Beast. According to a release, Price ultimately “emerges as an orchestrator” in the film, and holds secrets critical to both Dunn and Crumb.

Shyamalan filmed much of the movie in the Philadelphia area starting late last year and wrapped back in February. The project brought a number of stars to town, including Willis and Jackson.

Glass is set for a Jan. 18, 2019 release.