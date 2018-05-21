Gershman Y rebrands, will move from building of 95 years

Latke lovers wait in line at the 14th annual Hanukkah celebration of Latkepalooza at the Gershman Y on South Broad Street December 18, 2016. The Gershman Y recently announced a name change a move from their Broad Street building. Latkepalooza will not continue.

The Gershman Y will now focus exclusively on film and film-related programming, changing its name to the Gershman Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival and foregoing other cultural arts programming, the organization has announced.

Additionally, the Gershman will move from its headquarters at 401 S. Broad St., where it has been for 95 years, to a site yet to be announced, beginning in December.

Signature programs include Sneak Peaks, CineMondays, and the Fall Fest, which runs Nov. 3-18 this year. The organization’s Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival, which has been running for 37 years, will now also be known as the Gershman Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival.

Previously, the Gershman offered programming relating to music, history, dance, and visual arts. That includes Latkepalooza — an annual celebration of all things potato pancake — an event the organization is moving away from.

As part of the change in focus, the Gershman hopes to bring award-winning film artists to Philadelphia for panel conversations. The plan is to to provide year-round international film programming for local cinephiles.

“The Gershman Y has had a rich history and has adapted throughout the years to meet the needs of the greater Philadelphia Jewish community,” executive managing director Kristen Evans said of the change. “The decision to streamline the programmatic focus on film is a direct response to how the organization can best continue to serve the changing needs of the community at large.”