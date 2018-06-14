Firefly Music Festival: Here are the set times

Roseanne Barr says her 'Planet of the Apes' tweet was 'about anti-semitism'

Kendrick Lamar, on stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on April 23, 2017. He headlines Sunday night’s Firefly Festival.

Firefly Music Festival kicks off today at Dover, Del.’s Dover Downs, and will feature more than 100 bands across its four-day run, including major performers like Kendrick Lamar (9:15 Sunday), Eminem (11:15 p.m. Saturday), The Killers (8:45 Saturday), and Arctic Monkeys (11 p.m. Friday). That’s a lot of music, but luckily, we’ve got the set times for the entire fest to help you plan your trip.

Festival organizers announced Firefly’s full lineup, stage assignments, and a list of set times in a post to Instagram. It all kicks off at 6 p.m. today with a performance from Dover’s own Amillion the Poet, a hip-hop and soul musician, on the festival’s Backyard stage.

Other stages include the Porch, Coffee House, Tree House, and Toyota Music Den, which will feature rising musical stars. Major acts like Eminem, SZA, and Phantoms will be featured on the Firefly, Backyard, and Pavilion stages.

Philadelphia artists are well-represented this year, thanks to the inclusion of musicians like Roots Picnic-playing Tierra Whack (Friday at 1 p.m. at the Porch stage), Marian Hill (Friday at 6 p.m. at the Backyard stage), and PnB Rock (Friday at 7:45 at the Backyard stage), among others.

Firefly wraps up late Sunday following a performance from Odesza, who is scheduled to perform on the Backyard stage at 11 p.m. Check out the full set list and lineup below: