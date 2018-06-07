Eastern State Penitentiary will end its annual Bastille Day celebration

Mary Tuomanen (left), playing Napolean, and John Jarboe, in the character of Edih Piaf, of The Bearded Ladies Cabaret Company, perform on stage to during the 20th anniversary event commemorating Bastille Day at Eastern State Penitentiary July 13, 2014.

It’s been more than 20 years since Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site began celebrating Bastille Day, and this year, the annual, Tastykake-laden party will come to a close for good.

To mark the end of the decades-long tradition, Eastern State Penitentiary plans to hold what it called a “monumental farewell tour” of the event on its usual date, July 14. The Bearded Ladies will perform a drag cabaret version of the French Revolution, and some 2,000 Butterscotch Krimpets will rain down on revelers. London Grill’s Terry Berch McNally will return as Marie Antoinette and will utter her famous phrase — “Let them eat Tastykake!” — for the final time.

Eastern State Penitentiary noted in a release that Bastille Day, while popular, is “extremely resource-intensive,” and with the organization operating on a “new vision,” some “tough sacrifices” are required. A revised mission statement indicates that Eastern State will focus on “infrastructure and visitor amenities” in the future.

Representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We interpret the legacy of American criminal justice reform, from the nation’s founding through to present day, within the long-abandoned cell blocks of the nation’s most historic prison,” the organization’s new mission statement reads. Eastern State Penitentiary was constructed starting in 1821, 32 years after the Storming of the Bastille in France in 1789.

Initially launched at Eastern State in 1995, the Bastille Day celebration has long commemorated the Storming of the Bastille, and began as a small event held under a tent in an abandoned lot at the penitentiary, according to a release. Since then, it has evolved from a small theatrical performance into the massive event we know today, and swelled in number of attendees from 17,000 in its inaugural year to 250,000 in 2017.

“We have firmly established a reputation as a destination for Philadelphians, leisure tourists, school students and their teachers to discover stories of the men and women who lived and worked behind the prison walls, and to reflect on some of the most critical issues facing our nation today,” a release notes.

As always, the Bastille Day celebration is free and open to the public this year. So, if you’ve been meaning to go, this is your last chance.