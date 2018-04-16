Eagles center Jason Kelce got married in Center City on Saturday

Following the Eagles’ victory at Super Bowl LII back in February, center Jason Kelce’s Wikipedia page briefly read that he was the King of Philadelphia. While that designation may be true only in our hearts, at least he now has his queen.
Kelce married Kylie McDevitt at the Logan Hotel in Center City on Saturday, April 14. Next up to the altar is quarterback Carson Wentz, who got engaged to Madison Oberg back in February.
According to Philly paparazzo HughE Dillon, the Kelces tied the knot with rings from Philly-based CLiQ jewelry, which has also designed rings for Chase Utley and Brett Favre. Photographs of the ceremony, meanwhile, came from AGP Collective.
Following the reception, Kelce’s brother Travis, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, was spotted taking down a cheesesteak from Geno’s in South Philly.
Always great to see our friend @killatrav! Thanks for stopping by again to #EatLikeALocal
A post shared by Geno's Steaks (@genossteaks) on
If any Eagles fans haven’t yet sent a gift, there still are a few items left on the Kelces’ wedding registry, including large jars, paper towel holders, and serving bowls. The guy did help deliver Philly its first Super Bowl victory ever, after all.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.