Eagles center Jason Kelce got married in Center City on Saturday

Camera icon DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
Jason Kelce, shown here during a Super Bowl press conference at the Super Bowl LII Media Center, got married over the weekend.
by , Staff Writer
Nick Vadala

Staff Writer

Nick Vadala writes about food and entertainment for Philly.com.

Following the Eagles’ victory at Super Bowl LII back in February, center Jason Kelce’s Wikipedia page briefly read that he was the King of Philadelphia. While that designation may be true only in our hearts, at least he now has his queen.

Kelce married Kylie McDevitt at the Logan Hotel in Center City on Saturday, April 14. Next up to the altar is quarterback Carson Wentz, who got engaged to Madison Oberg back in February.

(SWIPE) CONGRATS TO #JasonKelce AND HIS WIFE ON JUMPING THE BROOM!!! 👰🤵🙏 #PhiladelphiaEagles #BirdGang #EaglesNation #BleedGreen #PhillyNation #FlyEaglesFly #EaglesLife @philadelphiaeagles

A post shared by Fly Eagles Fly (@_flyeaglesfly_) on

According to Philly paparazzo HughE Dillon, the Kelces tied the knot with rings from Philly-based CLiQ jewelry, which has also designed rings for Chase Utley and Brett Favre. Photographs of the ceremony, meanwhile, came from AGP Collective.

Following the reception, Kelce’s brother Travis, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, was spotted taking down a cheesesteak from Geno’s in South Philly.

If any Eagles fans haven’t yet sent a gift, there still are a few items left on the Kelces’ wedding registry, including large jars, paper towel holders, and serving bowls. The guy did help deliver Philly its first Super Bowl victory ever, after all.

