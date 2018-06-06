Eagles' Carson Wentz partners with Outdoor Channel for 'Wentz Bros. Outdoors' digital series

If you wanted to watch quarterback Carson Wentz do things besides play for the Eagles, then his new digital series for the Outdoor Channel might be right up your alley.

The Eagles QB recently struck a deal with the Outdoor Sportsman Group for Wentz Bros Outdoors, the group’s first digital original. According to a release, the show’s short vignettes focus on “hunting, fishing, and shooting experiences” with Wentz and his brother, Zach. Previously, the show appeared on YouTube starting in Jan. 2017.

My brother & I are excited to have Wentz Bros Outdoors partner with the Outdoor Channel to become their first digital media series! Episodes will be released every Tuesday, starting tonight, with new ones coming in 6 weeks! #PSALM19:1 Link below 👇🏻https://t.co/eN6dW2WJXi pic.twitter.com/08UZ6hcneH — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) June 5, 2018

“Carson and Zach are passionate about sharing their love of hunting and the outdoors — almost as much as their other Sunday sporting pursuits,” OSG president and CEO Jim Liberatore said.

Episodes began streaming Tuesday on the Outdoor Channel’s website, and will continue to be uploaded every Tuesday for 16 weeks, as Wentz indicated on Twitter. Vignettes currently available online feature Wentz and his brother “dustin’ some clays,” as well as hunting whitetail deer.

As a release notes, Wentz is a “passionate outdoorsman” who has long touted his love for hunting and fishing on social media. In January, he faced backlash online after posting a photo of his dog, Henley, alongside a number of dead geese following a hunting trip.

“Appreciate that, but offensive and controversial? Two of the main things I tweet about are Jesus and hunting,” Wentz tweeted in response to the ire. “That’s what I’m passionate about and that won’t ever change! When you love something, you talk about it! Stay convicted about it and don’t worry what others think!”

Back in Philly, Wentz most recently hosted a charity softball game at Citizens Bank Park on Friday. According to a tweet from Wentz, the event raised more than $850,000 for charity. This week, he announced the launch of “Thy Kingdom Crumb,” a food truck that will distribute free meals throughout Philadelphia.