Drake to play Wells Fargo Center with Migos this fall

Drake is coming to Philadelphia this fall, and he’s bringing hip hop trio Migos with him.

The “God’s Plan” hitmaker is scheduled to play Philly’s Wells Fargo Center with Migos on Sept. 15 as part of his “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour.” Previously, Migos and Drake released a joint single, “Walk It Talk It,” as part of the rap trio’s Culture II earlier this year.

The tour kicks off July 26 in Salt Late City following the June release of an upcoming album from Drake that is reportedly titled Scorpion. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via the Wells Fargo Center website and box office, or by phone at 1-800-298-4200.

The Canadian rapper last performed in Philly in Aug. 2016, when his highly publicized feud with Philly’s recently freed Meek Mill was still stewing. At that performance, also at the Wells Fargo Center, Drake performed “Back to Back,” a diss track aimed at Mill, to cheers from the Philly audience.

“Just remember, when you watch that video over and over tonight, it’s not about your city,” Drake said in a message to Mill at his performance in 2016. “I love your city. You did that s— to your m———— self, boy.”

The singer was scheduled to play Philly again in October that year, but was forced to postpone several dates to to an ankle injury. In 2017, he embarked on his “Boy Meets World Tour” of Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Mill, meanwhile, was sentenced to two to four years in prison in November last year for probation violations stemming from a 2008 drug and gun case. He was released on bail from Chester State Correctional Institution last month by order of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Most recently, Drake teamed up with rapper Lil Baby for the track “Pikachu,” which debuted on Drake’s OVO Sound Radio. Check out the track below: