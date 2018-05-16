Pennsylvania teen takes Danny DeVito cardboard cutout to prom

Kevin Hart to star in 'Uptown Saturday Night' reboot produced by Will Smith

Kevin Hart to star in 'Uptown Saturday Night' reboot produced by Will Smith May 15

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Danny DeVito popped up in his hometown of Asbury Park, New Jersey last month, but this month, the actor was spotted at a Pennsylvania prom.

Or, at least a cardboard cutout of him was.

According to WHTM-TV, Carlisle High School senior Allison Closs attended the school’s prom on Friday with a cardboard cutout of DeVito’s famous visage, which appears to have been true to size. DeVito, 73, stands at about 4’10”, by most estimates.

Closs, the Associated Press reports, purchased the cutout online, and also bought a scooter to strap it to for easy movement throughout the night.

Today an entertainment heavyweight, DeVito got his start in 1975’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, in which he played a mental patient named Martini. From there, he moved onto the classic TV sitcom Taxi, and later appeared in films including Taxi, Batman Returns, and Matilda. Since 2006, he has been known as Frank Reynolds, the amoral businessman behind Paddy’s Pub on It’s Always Sunny.

Last month, the actor returned to Asbury Park as part of the Asbury Park Music & Film Festival, where the Asbury Park City Council announced Nov. 17 — DeVito’s birthday — as Danny DeVito Day.

Closs, meanwhile, posted about her prom experience on social media, calling it “a night I’ll never forget” on Instagram. DeVito has not yet commented on the mock date.