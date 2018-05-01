Comedian edits 'The Cosby Show' to star big, green alien

Jimmy Fallon and the Roots sing an ode to 'Wawa Hoagies' May 1

The Cosby Show has been disappearing from television since the sexual misconduct scandal surrounding star Bill Cosby began in 2014, with Bounce TV most recently axing the show from its lineup following Cosby’s guilty verdict last week. But what if you digitally replaced Cosby with a big, green alien instead?

Girl Code and Part Timers writer/producer Jon Friedman has done just that with The Kromsby Show, a clip that edits in alien Bol Kromsby over top of Cosby in classic Cosby Show episodes. In the clip, Kromsby fills in as the Cosby Show family’s new dad, but with a lot more gibberish.

I replaced Bill Cosby in The Cosby Show with an animated alien named Kromsby pic.twitter.com/adzun3KIpT — Jon Friedman (@friedmanjon) April 30, 2018

A weird idea, yes, but it’s rooted in the reality of Hollywood today. Kevin Spacey, after all, was edited out of Ridley Scott’s All the Money In the World following the start of his sexual misconduct scandal last year. Christopher Plummer replaced the actor after the film initially wrapped shooting with Spacey.

TV Land dropped reruns of the Cosby Show in late 2014, followed by Aspire in December that year. In 2015, BET’s Centric network stopped airing the show, and Hulu declined to renew their contract with the show’s production company in 2016. Currently, the Cosby Show is available to stream on Amazon Prime, and the program still airs on TV One, as the Inquirer’s Ellen Gray reports.

Bounce TV dropped the Cosby Show after Cosby was found guilty last week of three counts of aggravated indecent assault against former Temple University employee Andrea Constand. Previously, the network started airing reruns of the show in 2016, which drew criticism online.

As a result of the guilty verdict in his case, Cosby could face up to 30 years in prison. The comedian is scheduled to be sentenced in July.