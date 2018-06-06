30 comedy shows to catch in Philadelphia this summer

Bassem Youssef first came to Philly as a surgeon. He returns as the 'Egyptian Jon Stewart'

Bassem Youssef first came to Philly as a surgeon. He returns as the 'Egyptian Jon Stewart' Jun 5

The temperature is warming up, which means Philadelphians will need to blow off some steam — and that’s the perfect opportunity to take in some comedy.

Start the summer off right with sets from comedians Aries Spears and David Koechner, and cap the summer off with performances by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Saturday Night Live star Tim Meadows. In between, there are acts like longtime standup Kathleen Madigan and such newcomers as Yemima Cohen, an Israeli native now living in West Philly.

So whether you’re into impressions or political commentary, there’s something to keep just about everyone rolling up until the fall. Start planning your hilarious summer with our picks:

Lady Parts Justice League (June 12, SteelStacks). Founded by Daily Show co-creator Lizz Winstead, the Lady Parts Justice League works to raise awareness about reproductive rights through comedy. Winstead brings the group’s “Vagical Mystery Tour” to Bethlehem with performances by Jaye McBride, Joyelle Johnson, Maysoon Zayid, and others. (610-297-7100, steelstacks.org)

Aries Spears (June 12-15, Helium Comedy Club). Former MADtv cast member Aries Spears showed Philly some serious love a couple of years ago with the release of his Trocadero-filmed 2016 special, Comedy Blueprint, so it’s time for Philly to return the favor. Personally, we’re just hoping for a Shaquille O’Neal impression. (215-496-9001, philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com)

Lynne Koplitz (June 13, Parx Casino). Since getting her start in comedy in 1989, veteran standup Lynne Koplitz has been featured everywhere from Comedy Central and Netflix to NBC and the Food Network. Her most recent special, Hormonal Beast, was released last year. (888-588-7279, parxcasino.com)

Yemima Cohen (June 14, Punch Line Philly). Aside from being a comedian, Jerusalem native Yemima Cohen is also a sociology professor, ex-Orthodox Jew, former Israeli army officer, West Philly resident, and mother. Her new one-hour set, “Anchor Baby,” focuses on Israel, immigration, reproductive rights, and pregnancy, so if you like consciousness in your comedy, give her a shot. (215-606-6555, punchlinephilly.com)

David Koechner (June 19-21, Helium Comedy Club). Otherwise known as Anchorman’s Champ Kind, David Koechner can be seen on his “Full on Koechner” YouTube channel or live thanks to his near-constant touring schedule. This summer, he comes to Philly for three nights at Helium. (215-496-9001, philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com)

Jackie ‘The Joke Man’ Martling (June 20, Parx Casino). Even though it’s been more than 15 years since he parted ways with the program, it’s hard not to think of Jackie “The Joke Man” Martling as the cackling head writer of The Howard Stern Show. These days, we look forward to his daily jokes on Twitter at 4:20 p.m. (888-588-7279, parxcasino.com)

David Cross (June 23, Fillmore Philly). An Atlanta native, former Mr. Show star David Cross comes to Philly via New York as part of his “Oh Come On” tour. In a release, Cross said that the tour is “kid tested and mother approved” and that you can “bring the whole family,” but don’t believe him. (215-309-0150, thefillmorephilly.com)

Tony Rock (June 26-29, Helium Comedy Club). Yes, he is Chris Rock’s younger brother, but Tony Rock is also an accomplished stand-up comedian. He hosts Apollo Live and All Def Comedy Jam on BET, and can be seen in the film Think Like a Man and on TV’s Real Husbands of Hollywood. Some families get all the talent. (215-496-9001, philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com)

Michael Che (June 29, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa). Saturday Night Live cast member and co-head writer Michael Che is best known as the co-anchor of the show’s “Weekend Update” segment, but when he comes to Atlantic City this summer, don’t expect Colin Jost by his side. With any luck, he’ll bust out his Meek Mill impression for us. (609-317-1000, theborgata.com)

LaTice Klapa (July 5, SteelStacks). South Jersey native LaTice Klapa has been hitting the stage as a stand-up comedian since 2009 and has since been featured on The View’s “Hilarious Housewives” segment, as well as at the World Series of Comedy in Las Vegas. Her “Funny Bits Radio Show” airs at 6:45 p.m. Thursdays on Wild Fire Radio. (610-297-7100, steelstacks.org)

Ron White (July 6, Parx Casino). Cigar-loving, scotch-swilling Blue Collar Comedy Tour star Ron White is 61 and parties harder than most millennials. If you want to meet the man behind the stogie at his local shows, check out Parx’s “200 proof VIP experience” option. (888-588-7279, parxcasino.com)

Ron Funches (July 12-14, Punch Line Philly). Ron Funches is one of the most lovable comedians in modern stand-up, and though his image might not fit Philly’s gritty reputation, his stone-y, non-sequitur delivery is a perfect match for us. Currently, he can be heard on Netflix’s Trolls: The Beat Goes On! as the long-necked pink troll Cooper. (215-606-6555, punchlinephilly.com)

Kathleen Madigan (July 14, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa). She is one of the longest-running female comics going, but Kathleen Madigan got her start in comedy as a journalist for a St. Louis-area newspaper. From there, she started doing open-mic nights and got on the hilarious path that will lead her to Atlantic City once again this summer. (609-317-1000, theborgata.com)

Ophira Eisenberg (July 18, Kimmel Center). A native of Calgary, Canada, Ophira Eisenberg these days lives in New York and can be heard weekly on the NPR trivia game show Ask Me Another. TV fans will probably recognize her from her many appearances on Comedy Central, VH1, and E!, among other networks. (215-790-5800, kimmelcenter.org)

Bruce Bruce (July 20-22, Punch Line Philly). Bruce Bruce’s 20-year comedy career has taken him from the rough streets of Atlanta to TV sets all over America thanks to his appearances on Comedy Central and hosting work on BET’s ComicView. Now, he’s bringing his larger-than-life act to Punch Line. (215-606-6555, punchlinephilly.com)

Cedric the Entertainer (July 21, SugarHouse Casino). One of the four Original Kings of Comedy, along with Steve Harvey, D.L. Hughley, and the late Bernie Mac, Cedric the Entertainer has been entertaining since 1987. He can be seen splitting sides alongside Tracey Morgan on TBS’s The Last OG. (877-477-3715, sugarhousecasino.com)

Jerry Seinfeld (July 27-28, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa). What’s the deal with Jerry Seinfeld playing Atlantic City? You’ll have to head to Jersey and check it out for yourself. Otherwise, the veteran comic’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee is available on Netflix, which might help you extrapolate your own answer after a few episodes. (609-317-1000, theborgata.com)

Krystyna Hutchinson and Corinne Fisher (Aug. 2-4, Helium Comedy Club). It’s been seven years since Krystyna Hutchinson and Corinne Fisher teamed up as a comedy duo, which means seven years of raunch, grit, and laughs. Check out their self-described “anti-slut-shaming podcast,” Guys We F-, on iTunes. (215-496-9001, philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com)

Bitch Sesh (Aug. 3, the Trocadero). If Bravo’s Real Housewives shows are your guilty pleasure, Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider’s Bitch Sesh podcast is right up your alley. The pair offer weekly breakdowns of Real Housewives antics, and this summer, they’re bringing their analysis to Philly. (215-922-6888, thetroc.com)

Julia Scotti (Aug. 3, Valley Forge Casino Resort). America’s Got Talent fans may remember transgender comedian Julia Scotti from the show’s 11th season in 2016, where she made it to the quarter-finals. Scotti, a New Jersey native, released her debut comedy album, Hello Boys, I’m Back!, in September. (610-354-8118, vfcasino.com)

Trevor Noah (Aug. 4, Parx Casino). Daily Show host Trevor Noah pulled out of a fund-raiser for the Jewish Family and Children’s Service of Greater Philadelphia this year due to a “business scheduling conflict,” so let’s hope his Parx Casino show doesn’t suffer the same fate. Otherwise, you’ll just have to catch him on Comedy Central. (888-588-7279, parxcasino.com)

Jim Gaffigan (Aug.4, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa). Jim Gaffigan passed through Jersey last year as part of his Noble Ape Tour, and this summer, he’ll return as part of his Fixer Upper Tour. A decidedly un-blue comic, Gaffigan’s material is mostly family-friendly, so feel free to bring the kids. (609-317-1000, theborgata.com)

Melissa Villaseñor (Aug. 9-11, Punch Line Philly). Saturday Night Live’s Melissa Villaseñor made a name for herself on the show with impressions ranging from Sarah Silverman and Celine Dion to Wanda Sykes and Owen Wilson, but she’s been practicing since she was 12. This summer, she comes to Philly with support from opener Steven Castillo, an SNL staff writer. (215-606-6555, punchlinephilly.com)

Kevin Nealon (Aug. 9-11, Helium Comedy Club). It’s not often that you get to see a longtime comedy heavyweight like Kevin Nealon in a room as small as Helium, so if you’re a fan, grab your tickets quick. In the meantime, check out his Hiking with Kevin YouTube series, in which he hikes alongside and interviews some of today’s top celebs. (215-496-9001, philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com)

Tim Meadows (Aug. 11, Valley Forge Casino Resort). In his decade-long run on Saturday Night Live, Tim Meadows gave us classic characters including Leon Phelps, the Ladies’ Man, and public affairs show host Lionel Osbourne. Soon he’ll be starring in a spinoff of the Jenkintown-set Goldbergs as Mr. Glascott, principal of William Penn Academy. (610-354-8118, vfcasino.com)

Pauley Shore (Aug. 16-18, Punch Line Philly). Hey buuuuuddy, the Weasel is coming to town. From Encino Man and Jury Duty to Bio-Dome and In the Army Now, Pauly Shore has given us some of the 1990s’ most memorable comedy gems (and not always for the best reasons). But he’s also been a comedian since he was 17, thanks in part to his mother, the late Mitzi Shore, owner of Los Angeles’ legendary Comedy Store club. (215-606-6555, punchlinephilly.com)

Jim Breuer (Aug. 25, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa). Jim Breuer made a name as a heavy-metal-loving, pot-smoking party dude in the early part of his career, but these days, he’s chilled out some and lives in the New Jersey suburbs with his family. He still loves metal, though, so expect some hard-rock dad antics this summer at the Borgata. (609-317-1000, theborgata.com)

Steve Martin & Martin Short (Aug. 30, Mann Center for the Performing Arts). Comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short launched their “An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life” show in 2015 and it’s finally making its way to Philly. Hey, it’s not every day you get to see two-thirds of the Three Amigos in the same place. (215-546-7900, manncenter.org)

Gabriel Iglesias (Aug. 31, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa). Gabriel Iglesias has been the funniest fluffy comedian in the game since he broke onto the scene in 1997, and it doesn’t look like that’s going to be changing any time soon. His food-theme travel show, Fluffy’s Food Adventures, runs on Fuse TV. (609-317-1000, theborgata.com)

Ken Jeong (Sept. 1, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa). Ken Jeong is a comedian these days, but his first career was in medicine in California, where he was a licensed physician. His medical training helped him at a gig in Phoenix in May when a woman began having a seizure in the audience, but let’s hope he doesn’t have to use it again in Atlantic City. (609-317-1000, theborgata.com)