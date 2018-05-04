Abington's Matthew Lawrence engaged to 'DWTS' pro Cheryl Burke

In this Jan. 18, 2017 file photo, Cheryl Burke arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The â€œDancing with the Starsâ€ coach celebrated her birthday with an engagement. Burke announced on Instagram Thursday, May 3, 2018, that 38-year-old actor Matthew Lawrence proposed. She posted a photo of Lawrence kissing her as she displayed the ring at her birthday party.

Abington native Matthew Lawrence is officially off the market thanks to one Dancing with the Stars star.

Lawrence, 38, recently got engaged to Cheryl Burke, as Burke shared on Instagram this week. As the DWTS pro wrote online, Lawrence proposed to her on her 34th birthday on Thursday in Laguna Beach, Calif.

“OMG! So far so good for 34,” Burke wrote, adding the hashtags #amilliontimesyes #imengaged and #herecomesthebride to a photo showing off her new engagement ring. Lawrence has not yet posted on social media about his engagement.

An Abington Friends School grad, Lawrence is best known for his roles on the Philly suburbs-set Boy Meets World, and the hit Robin Williams film, Mrs. Doubtfire. His brothers Joey and Andy are also actors, and are known for their roles on NBC’s Blossom and Disney’s Recess, respectively. The three also previously worked together on NBC’s Brotherly Love, another Philly-set sitcom.

Currently, the Lawrence brothers perform music together as Still Three, which launched last year. “Lose Myself,” their first single, is out now.

Lawrence, as People reports, actually met Burke through brother Joey in 2006, who guested on DWTS in the show’s third season. Their relationship started in Feb. 2007, but was cut short in Feb. 2008 before the pair reunited most recently in Feb. 2017.

The news comes about a two months after the death of Burke’s father, Stephen Louis Burke, who passed away in March. Her father’s death prompted Burke to take a break from social media.

“He’s such a great guy,” Burke told People of Lawrence last year. “He’s so normal, considering we’re in this crazy business. It’s so nice to be able to come home to him and turn Netflix on and order Postmates. He’s someone I definitely do see spending the rest of my life with.”