CBS 3's Jessica Dean to guest co-host 'The Talk' on Tuesday

Here in Philly, we’re used to seeing CBS3’s Jessica Dean next to Ukee Washington, but this week, we’ll see her alongside the ladies from The Talk.

Dean is scheduled to appear on The Talk on Tuesday at 2 p.m., when she will join hosts Eve, former Roseanne star Sara Gilbert, Julie Chen, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood as a guest co-host for the day. Singer Meghan Trainor is scheduled as a guest.

The appearance is part of a weeklong promotion at CBS that brings in anchors from local network stations around the country. Anchors from CBS stations in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago will also guest co-host throughout the week, starting today with New York’s Kristine Johnson.

Dean previously guest co-hosted on The Talk in April 2017 on an episode that featured actor Hank Azaria and journalist Jessica Radloff as guests. Coanchor Washington, meanwhile, guest co-hosted on the Daytime Emmy-winning program on a few occasions, most recently in July 2016.

Typically, Dean anchors Eyewitness News with Washington at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. on CBS3, as well as at 10 p.m. on The CW Philly 57. At CBS3 since 2013, Dean came to Philadelphia via her native Little Rock, Arkansas, where she previously worked as an anchor at KARK-TV, an NBC affiliate. She began her career in 2006 as a reporter at KNWA/KFTA in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Dean announced her upcoming appearance on The Talk on Friday, writing on social media that she is “so excited to be back at the table” with the show’s co-hosts this week.