Carrie Underwood announces pregnancy, new tour with stop in Philly

Carrie Underwood will bring her newly announced tour to Philadelphia, but fans will have to wait until October 2019 to see her. After all, as the singer announced along with her delayed tour dates, she is also preparing to welcome her second child.

Underwood announced both her tour and pregnancy on social media this week, writing online that she had “a bundle of info” to share with fans. The child will be Underwood’s second with husband and professional hockey player Mike Fisher, joining son Isaiah, who was born in 2015.

“Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding a little fish to our pond,” Underwood said of her pregnancy. “This has just been a dream come true, with the album and baby news and all that stuff.”

The singer’s Cry Pretty Tour 360 will bring Underwood to Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on Oct. 5, and Hershey’s Giant Center on June 13. The tour supports her upcoming album, Cry Pretty, out Sept. 14, and will include a stage situated in the center of touring arena floors for a 360-degree performance. Opening support will come from guests Maddie & Tae and Runaway.

“I love performing in the round,” Underwood said in a release. “It’s so much fun for me and the band to play in every direction, and creates a much more intimate and immersive experience for the audience.”

Tickets for Underwood’s upcoming tour go on sale starting Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. Passes to the Wells Fargo Center date will be available through the venue’s website and box office, as well as by phone at 1-800-298-4200.

According to a release, $1 from each ticket sold will be donated to Danita’s Children, an organization that works to help abandoned children in Haiti.

Cry Pretty is Underwood’s sixth studio album, and her first since the release of 2015’s Storyteller. She began her career in entertainment after winning American Idol in 2005, and has won seven Grammy Awards since then.

Underwood last came to the area in June, when she appeared in Atlantic City to open the town’s new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. She last played Philadelphia in June last year with a gig at the Fillmore.