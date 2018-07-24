Bryn Mawr Film Institute to screen doc about falsely accused suicide victim Sunil Tripathi

Bryn Mawr Film Institute this week will screen a documentary detailing the suicide of Sunil Tripathi, a Bryn Mawr native falsely accused of being involved with the Boston Marathon bombing.

Tripathi, known as “Sunny” to friends and family, disappeared in March 2013, prompting a 38-day search for him. His disappearance happened around the same time as the Boston Marathon bombing, which caused users on sites like Reddit and Twitter to falsely identify Tripathi as a suspect in the incident.

The FBI released the names of the real bombers — Tamerlan Tsarnaev, 26, and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19 — on April 18, 2013. Tripathi’s body was later found on April 23, 2013, after being pulled from a Providence, R.I., river about a mile from his apartment. He was attending Brown University at the time of his death.

Now, Bryn Mawr Film Institute will screen Help Us Find Sunil Tripathi on Thursday at 7 p.m., complete with a Q&A with members of Tripathi’s family. The documentary details the search for Tripathi, as well as the media circus that ensued after he was falsely accused of being involved with the Boston Marathon bombing online. The film was originally released in 2015.

“I felt like, as I was approaching this film, in order to tell the story, we have to know who Sunil is,” director Neal Broffman told the Inquirer in 2014. “Enough was said about him that was not true the night of the misidentification.”

Tickets to the Bryn Mawr screening of Help Us Find Sunil Tripathi are currently available, and run $10 for students, seniors, and children, or $12.50 for adults.