Bill Cosby's Marian Anderson Award rescinded

Richard Curtis, Perkasie teacher made famous on 'Live with Kelly,' gets his own TV show on Fox 29 May 3

Mayor Michael Nutter, Bill Cosby and Pamela Browner White after Cosby received the Marian Anderson Award at the Kimmel Center on April 6, 2010. The organization has rescinded the award.

Bill Cosby’s Marian Anderson Award has been rescinded, marking another revoked honor for the comedian in the wake of the conclusion of his sexual assault retrial.

The Board of the Marian Anderson Award today announced the decision to pull Cosby’s 2010 award, citing the guilty verdicts against Cosby last month. Cosby was found guilty of three counts of aggravated sexual assault against former Temple University employee Andrea Constand, who testified that the comedian drugged and assaulted her at his Cheltenham home in 2004. As a result, Cosby could face up to 30 years in prison.

“The decision to rescind was made out of respect for the legacy of Marian Anderson, the other artists we have honored and will honor in the future, and the students who benefit from the organization’s Young Artist Study Grant program,” the award’s board wrote in a statement. The board could not immediately be reached for comment.

Cosby was the 11th recipient of the award. He received it in 2010 at a gala at the Kimmel Center attended by then-Mayor Michael Nutter and former Gov. Ed Rendell. According to an Inquirer report about the ceremony from that year, Cosby also received a “crystal obelisk and a $50,000 donation to a charity” of his choice as part of the award.

Named for the famed Philadelphia-born singer and civil rights movement figure, the current form of the Marian Anderson Award launched in 1998. The award aims to honor “critically acclaimed artists who have impacted society in a positive way.”

Cosby received the award following previous recipients Maya Angelou and Norman Lear, who were both honorees in 2008. Awards were not given out in 2009. Last year’s recipient was Grammy Award-winner Dionne Warwick, who the award’s board called a “cornerstone of American pop music.”

Since the board’s announcement, Cosby’s name has been removed from the online list of honorees. Cosby’s representation could not be immediately reached for comment.

The move is the latest on a growing list of rescinded honors for Cosby. Following the conclusion of his retrial last month, several schools, including Temple University, rescinded honorary degrees bestowed upon the comedian, and Bounce TV decided to pull Cosby Show reruns from the air. This week, Cosby’s name was removed from the Television Academy’s Hall of Fame online, but a spokesperson indicated Cosby still remains in the organization’s Hall.

Camille O. Cosby, the comedians wife, issued a statement this week in response to the guilty verdicts against her husband, as well as the revocation of degrees and awards he has faced over the course of his sexual assault scandal. Previously, she remained mostly silent throughout the case.

“In the case of Bill Cosby, unproven accusations evolved into lynch mobs, who publicly and privately coerced cancellations of Bill Cosby’s scheduled performances; syndications of The Cosby Show; rescissions of honorary degrees and a vindictive attempt to close an exhibition of our collection of African American art in the Smithsonian Museum of African Art,” she wrote. “And all of that occurred before the trial even started.”

In a response to Camille, the trial’s jury issued their own statement indicating that “we were asked to assess the credibility of Ms. Constand’s account” and “each one of us found her account credible and compelling.”

Currently, Cosby is free in $1 million bail, but must stay at his Cheltenham home and wear a GPS ankle monitor under order of Judge Steven T. O’Neill. The comedian must obtain permission to leave for medical and legal appointments, according to an Inquirer report. A sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place later this year.