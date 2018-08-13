Comedian Bert Kreischer's Trocadero-filmed comedy special 'Secret Time' is heading to Netflix

Inside the traveling party that sets up shop in the parking lot at every Phish show

Comedian Bert Kreischer’s upcoming Trocadero-filmed comedy special will premiere on Netflix this month, the streaming service announced today.

Dubbed Secret Time, the hourlong special hits Netflix on Aug. 24, and was filmed this past February here in Philadelphia. At that time, Kreischer’s “Still Shirtless” tour brought him to the Troc, where a crew captured the comedian’s performance.

Now, fans will be able to view Kreischer’s Philly set, which included stories about zip-lining with his family, using an imaginary ball to practice softball with his daughter, and beating out former NBA star Ralph Sampson at a basketball camp.

The special is Kreischer’s first since 2016’s Bert Kreischer: The Machine, which is named after his beloved story about inadvertently getting involved with the Russian mafia during a college trip. His first special, Bert Kreischer: Comfortably Dumb, premiered on Comedy Central in 2009.

At it since 1997, Kreischer broke into comedy on the heels of a popular Rolling Stone profile written during the comedian’s time at Florida State University. The story later served as the inspiration for 2002’s National Lampoon’s Van Wilder, a raunchy comedy flick starring Ryan Reynolds.

Aside from stand-up, Kreischer is known for his roles as host on the Travel Channel’s Bert the Conquerer and Trip Flip, as well as Hurt Bert, a TV movie, on FX.

Currently, Kreischer is a popular podcast host, thanks to Bertcast on the All Things Comedy network, as well as Open Tabs, a more freeform take on his usual show.

In addition to announcing a premiere date, Netflix also released a teaser trailer for Kreischer’s new special. As per usual, the comedian appears shirtless throughout the trailer, and promises to “get drunk and tell all the secrets.”

Watch the trailer below: