Ben Simmons accused of cheating on Tinashe with Kendall Jenner

Twitter has been rough on the Sixers as of late.

Sixers star Ben Simmons may have cheated on his ex-girlfriend Tinashe with reported current beau Kendall Jenner, according to tweets from the singer’s brother.

Kudzai Kachingwe, Tinashe’s teen brother, accused Simmons, 21, of cheating with Jenner, 22, on Twitter on Wednesday, just a day after news broke about the couple’s new relationship.

“Never met you before in my life. days after u break my sis heart u do this… people all lied on her talking fake news about my sis “doing kardashian s—* u cheat on her w a Jenner,” Kachingwe wrote in response to Page Six’s initial report.

A source initially told Page Six that Simmons and Jenner had been dating “for a few weeks” after the pair were spotted in New York and Los Angeles over the last couple of weeks. Kachingwe, however, said on Twitter that Simmons and Tinashe only broke up this past Sunday.

“I’m 19, no [f—] excuse for cheating, be a man and figure it out. bro you’re a grown ass man, how could u be so ignorant,” Kachingwe tweeted on Wednesday.

MTO News, however, reported last Friday,, that Simmons had broken up with Tinashe for “doing Kardashian s—.” A source elaborated, saying that the singer was “too public with everything.”

Simmons and Tinashe reportedly began dating in March. Jenner was dating NBA star Blake Griffin at the time, but rumors of a breakup between the two began surfacing last month.

Tinashe’s other brother, Thulani Kachingwe, retweeted Kudzai’s tweets, but the singer herself did not appear to directly address the cheating accusations. On Instagram, however, she posted a photo of herself in a bikini, captioning it “I set the bar, I’m the [f—] bar.”

As TMZ reports, the singer was spotted Wednesday night in Los Angeles on her way to the Warwick, a Hollywood club where Donovan Mitchell, Simmons’ rival, was parting at the time. Tinashe laughed at TMZ’s suggestion that she was “shooting her shot” with Mitchell, who left the club with several women, but not Tinashe.

Mitchell, a Utah Jaz rookie, is currently in competition with Simmons for the NBA’s Rookie of the Year honor. Both are considered serious contenders for the award, but Simmons set the beef off last month after telling ESPN that no other NBA rookies have caught his eye.

“Who would I pick? Me, 100 percent, Simmons told ESPN. “I think I have been playing solid all year. If you look at the numbers, you will see. People who know the game know.”