'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay celebrates birthday at SugarHouse Casino

The Bachelorette contestant Rachel Lindsay rang in her 33rd birthday in Philadelphia over the weekend.

Lindsay, who was The Bachelorette’s first black contestant (as well as its oldest) last year, partied at Fishtown’s SugarHouse Casino on Saturday with fiancé Bryan Abasolo. The pair were spotted playing slots and cards, enjoying birthday cake, and cuddling for cameras around the casino.

Lindsay, a Texas attorney, starred on ABC’s The Bachelorette last summer, when the competition’s thirteenth season came down to Abasolo, a chiropractor, and dietician Peter Kraus. Kraus ultimately didn’t propose, but Abasolo, 38, took Lindsay’s hand with a three-carat ring on the show’s season finale last August.

“I’ve never been one to settle,” Lindsay said of her engagement to Abasolo on an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan following the Bachelorette’s finale. “That’s why I was 32 and still single. So when people say stuff like, ‘Bryan was the runner-up,’ I’m like, ‘No.’ I think you can clearly see that I had a lot of love for Bryan, and that he was the one for me. I never would’ve just chosen a ring.”

Lindsay also previously appeared on season 21 of ABC’s The Bachelor, which began airing in January last year. On that show, she lost out on star Nick Viall, a software executive who ended up choosing contestant Vanessa Grimaldi. Viall and Grimaldi split in August.

Lindsay made headlines last year after ABC announced her as the show’s first black Bachelorette, as well as the show’s oldest star. In an op-ed, the Washington Post called the move a signal that the network had decided that “32 isn’t too late for a woman to find love, and that she’s not limited to men who are older than she is.”

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.