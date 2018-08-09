A famous glassmaker came to Philly to create his own form of currency

A famous glassmaker came to Philly to create his own form of currency Aug 8

Aziz Ansari to work out new material at Punch Line this weekend

Aziz Ansari to work out new material at Punch Line this weekend Aug 9

In this Jan. 11, 2018 file photo, Aziz Ansari arrives at the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Comedian Aziz Ansari will be in Philadelphia this weekend for two newly announced shows at Punch Line Philly during which he will work out new material for his act. This is the first time Ansari has played publicly in Philadelphia since he was accused of sexual misconduct earlier this year.

Ansari will perform two sets at Punch Line on Sunday night, one at 7:30 and one at 9:45. Tickets are available now, but are expected to sell out, for about $41 with fees, and must be picked up via will call by the person who purchased the tickets. The purchaser must also attend the show, according to a release. Shows are limited to those aged 21 and older.

Cell phones are prohibited at the performances, and fans will be required to place their devices in lockable pouches, as has become an increasingly common practice in live comedy recently. Artists using the Yondr lockable pouch service recently have included Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, and Ali Wong.

Those caught using a cell phone during the sets will be ejected from the venue, a release notes.

Ansari’s Philadelphia appearance comes several months after the comedian and actor was accused of sexual misconduct. In January, a woman under the name “Grace” spoke with Babe.net for an article accusing Ansari of pressuring her into sex with him after a date. In the writeup, Grace claimed that Ansari ignored verbal and nonverbal cues from her, which she says resulted in nonconsensual sex.

“I know I was physically giving off cues that I wasn’t interested,” Grace told Babe.net. “I don’t think that was noticed at all, or if it was, it was ignored.”

Ansari has since released a statement denying the claims, writing that the encounter was “by all indications…completely consensual.”

“I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture,” Ansari wrote. “It is necessary and long overdue.”

At the Television Critics Association last month, Netflix’s Vice-President of Original Series Cindy Holland said the streaming service was open to make a third of Ansari’s critically acclaimed show, Masters of None. “We certainly have given some thought to it and would be happy to make another season of Master of None whenever Aziz is ready,” Holland said

Punch Line was at the center of controversy last month when it hosted actor Jeremy Piven, who has also been accused of sexual misconduct.