Al Pacino stops for a pie at Manco and Manco Pizza down the Jersey Shore

When he’s down the Jersey Shore, Al Pacino knows where to get his pizza.

The legendary actor stopped by Manco & Manco Pizza during a visit Monday to Ocean City, N.J., according to a social-media post from the long-running pizza shop that showed Pacino picking up a pie. As the restaurant wrote on Facebook, they hit Pacino with a “special car side pick up” order.

The Scarface star got his takeaway order after eating with family at the restaurant, located at Ninth Street and the Boardwalk, the Press of Atlantic City reports. Owners later spotted Pacino in his car outside the restaurant, and offered him a pie to go. According to NJ.com, Pacino, 78, ordered a “regular” pizza, and stopped for a photo during the handoff.

Even AL·PACINO knows where to pick up the best pizza in town! Special car side pick up for one of the best! Thanks for stopping in, Al!! #alpacino #thegodfather #scarface #sayhellotomylittlefriend Posted by Manco & Manco Pizza on Monday, July 30, 2018

Manco & Manco is a pizza institution down the Shore, having first opened with a location in Ocean City in 1956 thanks to original owner Frank Manco. The company’s most recent owners, Charles and Mary Bangle, were sentenced last year in connection with a tax evasion charges dating back to 2010.

The restaurant, however, is still a favorite among shore-goers, and recently was named the “best slice you’ve never tasted” by Esquire magazine. Reporter Dom Nero noted that Manco’s pizza crust, “like many along the creaky boards of the Jersey shore, is crispy like a potato chip.”

Pacino, has been something of a hot topic in the Philadelphia area recently thanks to a role as former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno in Paterno, an HBO biopic about the late coach’s life during the Jerry Sandusky scandal. The film currently has a 74 percent rating on movie review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

