Watch: Bradley Cooper croons alongside Lady Gaga in 'A Star Is Born' trailer

This combination of photos shows Lady Gaga, left, at a premiere for "Gaga: Five Foot Two" at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Sept. 8, 2017 and Bradley Cooper at the Warner Bros. presentation at CinemaCon 2018, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on April 24, 2018. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper sing in the first trailer for the upcoming remake of the 1937 film â€œA Star Is Born.â€

Rydal’s own Bradley Cooper makes his debut as a feature director this fall with A Star is Born, but with the release of the film’s first trailer this week, fans got their first look at Cooper as a country crooner.

The former Daily News intern stars in A Star Is Born as Jackson Maine, an aging country singer who discovers co-star Lady Gaga’s character, Ally, and falls in love with her. The trailer, released Wednesday, opens on Cooper’s character singing at an outdoor music festival that “it’s time to let the old ways die,” even though it “takes a lot to change, it takes a lot to try.” For authenticity’s sake, some scenes were filmed at Coachella and Glastonbury last year.

The trailer goes on to show Cooper’s Maine discovering Gaga’s Ally, who confides in him that she has confidence issues that keep her from performing her own songs.

“I don’t sing my own sings,” Gaga tells Cooper in the trailer. “I just don’t feel comfortable. Almost every single person has told me that they liked the way I sounded, but they didn’t like the way I looked.”

“I think you’re beautiful,” Cooper replies.

While the trailer focuses mostly on Cooper and Gaga, A Star Is Born also stars Andrew Dice Clay, Sam Elliot, and Dave Chappelle.

The film is the third remake of the original 1937 A Star Is Born, which starred Janet Gaynor as an up-and-coming actress involved with a fading star played by Fredric March. The first reboot came in 1954, and starred Judy Garland alongside James Mason, followed by a 1976 version starring Barbara Streisand and Kris Kristofferson.

Cooper signed on to helm the project back in 2015 following his work on American Sniper with Clint Eastwood. As Variety reports, Eastwood had attempted to get the film into production for several years with Cooper in the main role, but ultimately recommended that Cooper direct.

“It all came down to this broken love story, and there’s no better way to express that than through singing because there’s nowhere to hide when you’re singing,” Cooper told Entertainment Weekly of the film last year. “Your whole body is electrified. That was the initial igniter of the passion for me.”

A Star is Born is currently scheduled for a release on Oct. 5.