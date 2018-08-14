Which Philly tourist attractions are worth it? A newcomer and a native debate.

Philadelphia — the city of cheesesteaks, cheesy mascots, and, of course, brotherly love, is not only home to approximately 1.5 million people, it was a destination for approximately 43 million touristsin 2017. Whether you’re touring the city yourself or serving as a Philly aficionado for an out-of-town friend, you’ll want to scope out the sights that put the city in the best light, and, well, avoid those that don’t.

To pull off this tourism marathon, we assembled a team and devised criteria. Representing locals, we have Claire Wolters — an art-loving, Temple-repping, warm-weather Eagles fan on the hunt for the hidden gems of Philadelphia attractions. Weighing in as a newcomer is Zoe Bean — Mainer, baby Chicagoan, tall-tower connoisseur, and amateur foodie.

How did we decide on the places to visit? Philly has no shortage of tourist destinations, but we stuck to places that have a bar for entry, whether it was a ticket cost or a wait in line (that’s why, for example, we didn’t visit Spruce Street Harbor Park). We also avoided places that are universally recognized to be worth it, such as the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

With a refined list of only the most touristy of tourist traps, we set out to provide a decisive rundown of what you’ll love, or not love, in the City of Brotherly Love.