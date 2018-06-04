Where to watch the Tony Awards in Philly

At the Merriam, a drag queen has a 24-hour show of history via pop songs: Here's what to expect

What’s looking to be the best Tony-watching party in town is scheduled for Sunday, June 10, 7-11 p.m., at the FringeArts Biergarten, 140 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

The Kimmel, FringeArts, and Theatre Philadelphia are teaming up for this one. And with Mean Girls from Upper Darby’s own Tina Fey nominated in 12 categories, we’re anticipating a pretty clear crowd favorite.

There’ll be a pre-show ahead of the 8 p.m. broadcast and trivia contests (with prizes) during the too-frequent commercial breaks. Plus food and drinks for purchase. And a nice view of the Ben. It’s free with RSVP by June 8 at kimmelcenter.org.

And, speaking of Tonys, why has a Philadelphia theater never won a Regional Theatre Tony Award? The noncompetitive award was first given in 1948 and then not again until 1976, when it became a yearly thing. It’s meant, rightly, to honor the work of the country’s 1,800-plus regional theaters.

Don’t get me wrong, I love all the theaters that have won. This year’s winner – announced in advance of the competitive Tony Awards – is the La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club in New York. (Non-Broadway theaters are eligible.) Good on them!

And it has come close: the McCarter Theatre in Princeton was honored in 1994, as was the Crossroads Theatre in New Brunswick, N.J., in 1999.

But no Philadelphia theater? In a town with the likes of the Walnut Street Theatre, the Arden Theatre Company, the Philadelphia Theatre Company, the Wilma Theater, and so many other deserving stages? It’s starting to feel like an injustice.

Hey, Tony folks – down here! Yoo-hoo!