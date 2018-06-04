Tina Fey takes a Drama Desk award for Broadway's 'Mean Girls'. Is a Tony next?

John Timpane is the books/fine arts editor/writer for the Inquirer. His beat includes books, social media, dance, theater, art, museums, and classical music. From 1997 to 2008 he was the Commentary page editor.

Tina Fey and lyricist Jeff Richmond at a rehearsal of “Mean Girls” in Manhattan. Fey won a Drama Desk Award for best book for a musical on Sunday night.

The Drama Desk Awards were given out Monday night at Town Hall in Manhattan, and Upper Darby’s Tina Fey won for best book for her musical Mean Girls. Good call: The book is by far the best part of the show.

These awards are interesting because they pit Broadway, Off-Broadway, and off-off Broadway shows against one another in all categories. The voters and bestowers are theater critics, journalists, editors, and publishers who cover theater.

The Tony Awards show follows at 8 p.m. Sunday on CBS. Although the Drama Desks cover a different body of theater and are awarded by a somewhat different votership, you can get a sense of who may be big Tony winners overall.

The biggest Drama Desk winner among musicals was SpongeBob SquarePants, with six awards, including best musical. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and the revival of Carousel won five awards apiece.

Drama Desk voters chose Angels in America as best play and named its star, Andrew Garfield, outstanding actor in a play. Nathan Lane won the award for outstanding featured actor for his Angels role as Roy Cohn.

Also of note was splendid Glenda Jackson, who won outstanding actress in a play for Three Tall Women.